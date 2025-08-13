Subscribe
Beyoncé’s 1st Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too

From cowboy couture to beaded bodysuits, the Beyoncé Bowl halftime show celebrated Black creativity, 'Cowboy Carter' beats, and the kind of fashion that makes history.

Published on August 12, 2025

Beyoncé's First Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Beyoncé just added a first-ever Emmy to her long list of wins. And she did it in style. On Aug. 12, the Television Academy announced her win for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for the Netflix-streamed Beyoncé Bowl.

The Christmas Day halftime show was more than a performance – it was a fashion history lesson. Over 400 looks, each one curated with intention, detail, and storytelling.

Beyoncé’s longtime collaborator and celebrated Black stylist Shiona Turini was at the center of it all. The fashion curator knows how to merge style, story, and culture. Her vision is always fresh, and her execution, much like Beyoncé’s, is flawless.

Beyoncé’s First Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too

Following the show, Turini shared what the moment meant to her. “A visual love letter + a reclamation of space,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 30. “27 million viewers and counting to witness over 400 carefully curated costumes – from cowboys to cheerleaders, dancers and drivers, the Blackbiirds to band. We did it.”

From beaded bodysuits to embroidered Western jackets, the wardrobe pulled directly from Cowboy Carter’s Southern, Black Americana spirit. There was sparkle, fringe, and structure. The colors were so crisp that they evoked pride, patriotism, and a fierce attitude.

With the help of designers like Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and Levi’s, Turini styled every dancer, musician, and performer to be part of the story. Houston’s story, that is.

Why We Are So Here For Beyoncé’s Emmy Win

The Beyoncé Bowl took place in Houston, Beyoncé’s hometown, during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game. It was the first time she performed tracks from Cowboy Carter live.

In the face of critics. Queen Bey opened with “Blackbiird,” slid into “16 Carriages,” and brought energy with “Ya Ya.” Sis shut it down. Even Blue Ivy joined her mother on the field for “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Relive the experience below.

Beyoncé’s first Emmy is a nod to the army of Black creatives behind her who keep raising the bar for live performance. Her collaboration with Shiona is proof of what happens when fashion, sisterhood, music, and vision come together.

Culture is created – and everyone eats (in more ways than one).

The Emmys air Sept. 14, so stay tuned. Beyoncé is also up for two additional Emmys. Congrats, Bey, Turini, and the team!

