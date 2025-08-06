Subscribe
Pop Culture

Savannah And LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Together

See Savannah & LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Together

The Jameses aren’t just building empires together—they’re building core strength, too.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

See Savannah & LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Together Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Hustle" - Arrivals
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Is the key to a good marriage pilates and planks? For Savannah and LeBron James, it might be.

The power couple was spotted side by side during a Pilates session in West Hollywood. The clips, posted to Solely Pilates Studio’s Instagram, show LeBron and Savannah holding deep core moves, stretching in unison, and moving through resistance routines like seasoned pros.

The visuals are everything—giving fit, fine, and in sync.

Savannah And LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Giving Fitness & Couples Goals

Savannah wore a long-sleeve black crop top and sleek black leggings, accessorized with a pink headscarf and dainty anklet. LeBron matched her energy in a navy “We Are Family” tee, black compression pants, and sleek training shoes.

Pilates has become a go-to workout for those looking to lengthen, tone, and strengthen their bodies. And Savannah is the epitome of a Pilates girlie.  (We see this is rubbing off on her NBA player husband, who is now in his off-season).

Savannah often shares snippets of her intense workouts with fans. Just last week, she even joked on Instagram Stories that her Pilates coach had to “cuss her out” after she took a month off.

Because, yes, even the most stylish WAGs and mommy moguls in the game need a summer break.

But the Jameses are clearly back on track.

Watching Savannah and LeBron stretch and sweat together reminds us that couple workouts aren’t just cute, they may be key to relationship building and growth. Who doesn’t want to be in sync with their partner?

From raising a family to building brands, the Jameses are staying locked in. And now they’re locking in their cores too.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

LeBron and Savannah James Newsletter relationships Savannah James

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
7 Items
Beauty

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day

Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Style & Fashion

When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close