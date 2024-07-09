Meagan Good’s Abs Were Disrespectful In This $2,600 Laquan Smith Gown

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good’s appearance at the Divorce in the Black New York movie premiere was nothing short of a showstopper. The actress, whose sculpted body always turns heads, managed to outdo herself in a $2,600 Laquan Smith gown, looking like a goddess in every sense of the word.

The Los Angeles native shut the premier down in the sheer couture gown that clung to her curves and left little to the imagination. The frock swept the ground and featured a crisscross top and a cutout in the midriff section that exposed her washboard stomach and toned back (*puts down donut*). The child star accessorized her outfit with bold jewelry by Alexis Bittar and nude strappy sandals. Good wore her signature faux locs in a high bun with tendrils framing her face.

Meagan Good Stuns in Laquan Smith at Divorce in the Black Premier

Of course, the multihyphenate’s beau, Jonathan Majors, was by her side to celebrate her latest movie role. The Creed III actor, in his casual black suit, was a perfect complement to star’s stunning look. Good credits Majors for her flawless physique, testifying to the influence of his consistency and hard work. “He works out very, very hard. That’s the added benefit of someone who is consistent. It has changed my life and my physique,” she stated.

Divorce in the Black, written and directed by Tyler Perry, stars Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict, who play a married couple battling trauma and, as a result, divorce. HelloBeautiful caught up with Hardrict at the New York premiere to discuss the movie’s significance as it relates to mental health. Hardrict stated that this movie shows that “Black men should seek help and counsel in their early years because that can save a lot of lives, and it can save you from spiraling out of control.”

Divorce in the Black is available on Prime Video on July 11.

