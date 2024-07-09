Fantasia Celebrated Her 40th Birthday An Epic 90s Bash

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia continued to celebrate her 40th birthday in style. The beloved singer and Golden-Globe-nominated actress, who turned 40 on June 30, had a 90s-inspired soiree, this weekend, and her celebrity friends were on theme and in the building. Fantasia showed off her playful style by channeling Lisa Left Eye Lopes circa TLC’s Ain’t Too Proud To Beg era. Styled by the dynamic Daniel Hawkins, she wore the signature oversized hat, overalls, Left Eye’s signature band-aid, and bangs while sucking on a lollipop for extra 90s flavor. The turn-up included performances by MC Lyte, Brownstone, Ricco Barrino, and Petey Pablo.

Fantasia captioned the clip, “WHAT A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!! Celebrating 40 years of life with family and friends 90’s style was everything to me!!! When I Say a House Party was had… I HAD A BALL!! Thanks @salute1st for making my 40th so special king!!”

Fantasia Birthday

Fantasia’s birthday party was full of nostalgic moments. Her comments section was filled with many of her followers reminiscing over early 2000s Petey Pablo jams like Raise Up. The event was put on my Fantasia’s production company Rock Soul Productions. And the elaborate decor, with Balloon Bae garlands really set the scene.

A week ago, Fantasia began celebrating her birthday when she posted a sleek four-course dinner menu with “Happy Birthday Fantasia” at the signature.

Last year, Fantasia celebrated her 39th birthday at the Essence Festival. At the time, Fantasia was on the promo trail for The Color Purple. Her co-stars Taraji, and Danielle Brooks surprised her with a fancy birthday cake.

Fantasia is in her style era. She continues to slay as she takes on new projects and performances that show her range. We love to see it.

RELATED STORIES:

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud