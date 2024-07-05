Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Roots Picnic

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Fantasia and Christian Siriano go together real bad. The beloved actress and singer was a vision of perfection in white at the 44th annual PBS’ A Captial Fourth concert where she sang the Star Spangled Banner in a gorgeous mermaid cut midi Christian Siriano dress. Styled by the wardrobe magician D Hawkins, Fantasia’s vocals weren’t the only show-stopping element during her performance, on-lookers couldn’t help but marvel at her perfect glam and divine look.

 

Fantasia’s Dress

Fantasia black dress

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Fantasia’s dress is elevated by her effortless hair and flawless makeup. With Derickus Crawford the golden fingers behind her mane and Blessed Hands on the beat, there are multiple people on a team to thank for Fantasia’s perfectly executed white look. Hawkins complete the look with strappy white sandals from Kandee and jewelry from Simon G. Jewelry.

Fantasia has been slaying the fashion scene since putting her best stiletto forward on The Color Purple promo trail – establishing herself and her stylist D. Hawkins as a force.

In an interview with Essence, D Hawkins opened up about working with Fantasia for over seven years, inspirations for her style, and elevating Fantasia’s style.

According to Hawkins, he and Fantasia have been slaying as a matchmade-in-fashion heaven duo for years, but Fantasia’s role in The Color Purple put her on the world stage. He drew from influences like Audrey Hepburn and Diana Ross.

“I think that when you’re dealing with a curvy girl when you’re dealing with a woman of color [who is a] brown-skinned woman, plus a woman that does have tattoos, it is important to really take the focus away from those elements and just basically have [people] look at [her] for just being undeniably fashionable,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

Fantasia Barrino Accepts The Lifetime Achievement Award In An Elegant Chocolate Brown Gown

Red Carpet Rundown: Fantasia Barrino Sparkles In A Black Sequin Gown At The ‘TIME100’ Gala

RELATED TAGS

christian siriano Daniel Hawkins fantasia Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Celebrity Sightings In United States - July 04, 2024
Celebrity

Where Were All Your Favorite Celebs On July 4? Ask Michael Rubin

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford not like us
Pop Culture

Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford Shows Off Her Dance Moves In ‘They Not Like Us’

Starz Down In The Valley
Television

Nicco Annan Takes Us ‘Down in the Valley’ For An Intimate Look At Stripper Culture

2024 Roots Picnic
Style & Fashion

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance

2024 WNBA Draft
Celebrity

It’s An All-Star Surprise! See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Hello, World! Halle Bailey Debuts Adorable Photos Of Her Son Halo’s Face

84th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals
Business & Economy

Amanda Seales Gives Advice To Black Business Owners At Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Celebrity

We Are SZA & SZA Is Us: Watch The Grammy Winner Fangirl After Meeting Simone Biles

Trending
OLAY Cleansing Melts
Beauty

OLAY’s Cleansing Melts Adds Simplicity To Your Beauty Routine

The Carlyle Hotel: 2024 Met Gala - Outside Departures
Nails

Did He Nail It? Marc Jacobs Credits Black Women As The Nail Art OGs

Taraji P Henson Keith Lee
Celebrity

Taraji P. Henson Comments On BET Awards Flub With Keith Lee: ‘His Ego Is Hurt’

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Nailed This 60s Mod Girl Fashion Look While At The Marc Jacobs Fall Fashion Show

Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins
Beauty

TRIED IT: Bask & Lather’s Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin Is A Multifunctional Beauty Must-Have

Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa's Spring Summer 2024 Collection 3 items
Style & Fashion

5 Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
Celebrity

We Love To See It: JT Donates A Red Carpet Stunner To One Lucky Pageant Contestant

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close