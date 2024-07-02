Subscribe
Cardi B Nailed This 60s Mod Girl Fashion Look While At The Marc Jacobs Fall Fashion Show

Cardi B has yet again set the bar high with her recent looks.

Published on July 2, 2024

Street Style - New York City - July 2024

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Cardi B, the fearless fashion icon, has yet again set the bar high with her recent looks. The Bronx-born rapper made a bold statement at the Marc Jacobs Fall fashion show in New York City, flaunting a fluffy frock by the designer that radiated the daring 60s mod vibes.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 01, 2024

Source: Gotham / Getty

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B looked like the fashion monarch she is as she stomped the NYC concrete in the ornate dress that featured shades of purple, yellow and cream material gathered in bunches to form a puffy ensemble that was nothing short of eye-catching. The mother-of-two styled the garb with yellow textured tights and white platform shoes. She wore her hair in a beehive style, complete with side tendrils and a bang. The “UP” femcee accessorized her outfit with Marc Jacob sunglasses, a dainty bracelet and fancy lengthy nails.

Street Style - New York City - July 2024

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Cardi B’s Is in Her Throwback-Style Era Bag

Even before this vintage Marc Jacobs victory, Cardi B has been giving the girls an array of fashion looks on her Instagram. From the 90s to the 2000s, the multihyphenate has been in her throwback-style era bag, and we can’t get enough. Earlier this month, the artist fashionably paid homage to the late singer Aaliyah in an oversized YSL look that she wore with straight hair and a side-swooped bang.

Before this classic outfit, she donned a vintage-inspired sweater vest and blouse combo that was a nod to the early 2000s schoolgirl fashion epoch.

While Cardi’s followers speculate that she may be hiding a possible pregnancy with her latest outfit choices, we are just in awe of how her fashion continues to evolve.

Keep the looks coming, Cardi! We love to see it!

Cardi B Turns Heads In A Custom Embellished Fishnet Dress

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

 

