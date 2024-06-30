Subscribe
Saweetie Shuts Down ‘Nepo Baby’ Conversations: ‘I’m Proud Of All The Hard Work I’ve Done’

Saweetie took to X to shut down the conversations from fans accusing her of being a "nepo baby," saying she's "worked hard" for everything.

Published on June 30, 2024

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage / Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Saweetie is setting the record straight on how she’s succeeded in her career.

After a “nepo baby” narrative started circulating on social media this weekend, fans assumed that her success was due to her famous family connections rather than her own hard work. However, Saweetie shut all that down when she took to X (formally Twitter) to share her frustrations and explain how she’s worked hard for everything she currently has.

“I hate the ‘nepo baby’ narrative,” the “Nani” rapper wrote. “It spits in the face of the child who grew up barely spending time with her parents because they were too busy hustling trying to make ends meet.”

She then touched on her days as a college student, explaining that while in school she had to work four jobs to support herself rather than enjoying the normal, college social experience. “Saying I’m privileged ignores the girl who risked her safety renting rooms off of Craigslist because she believed in herself enough to stay in an expensive city while everyone else was telling her to move home because that’s the safe and better ‘financial option,’” she continued.

“Can’t pay for studio time? No problem. I made car rap videos which is how I got discovered,” she revealed while expressing pride in herself and her journey. “I’m proud of all the hard work I’ve done/accomplished and will continue to share my story to inspire those who come after me.”

Check out Saweetie’s post below.

Famous Family Tree

ICYMI, Saweetie’s famous family ties run deep. Her cousin is the beautiful Gabrielle Union. Her grandfather is Super Bowl-winning foot ball player, Willie Harper, and she is also cousins with music producer, Zaytoven. However, the Bay Area native has always been vocal about making it on her own, and back in 2020, recalled how some famous family members were upset because she didn’t reach out for help after the success of “My Type.”

“They were all kind of upset at me because they heard ‘My Type’ and was like, ‘We didn’t know you was doing music. What you doin’ over there?'” Saweetie said. “But, me, I have so much pride. I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own. I appreciated that they reached out and was like, ‘We see what you’re doing. Our friends keep talking about you. We see you and if you need our help, please let us know.’ So I appreciate the support, but for me, like, I’ve always been self-motivated. So, instead of asking for help, I just wanted to see if I could do it on my own.”

