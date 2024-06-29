Subscribe
Trending
Celebrity

Did Rihanna (And A$AP) Just Confirm The Official Song Of The Summer At ‘7 pm On Friday?’

Because it's 7pm Friday at its 95 degrees - even for Rihanna.

Published on June 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
AWGE - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: WWD / Getty

Our girl Rihanna’s been busy with her new Dior modeling gig, new hair care line and fashion week slays, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing love to good music. Yesterday, she had social media buzzing from a reel where she’s rapping along to GloRilla’s hit, “TGIF.”

The Bajan babe – with her partner ASAP Rocky participating in the fun – gave us all permanent Friday vibes.

With the now-viral video making us bob our heads and love Ri Ri and GloRilla even more, we can’t help but ask ourselves, “Did Queen Rihanna just confirm the official summer song of 2024?”

Rihanna blesses our feeds with her rendition of (and dance moves to) GloRilla’s “TGIF.”

In her new Instagram reel, the “Umbrella” singer represents our mood all summer long. In the June 28 post, Rihanna playfully raps along to the catchy track in what appears to be a hotel room.

Complete with some impressive dance moves, the mogul flips her long dark hair, drops it low, throws it back, and tosses her motorsport-style jacket in the air. The singer is clad in casual wear, including tan tights and a black oversized tee.

ASAP, clearly amused by the impromptu concert, shakes his head with a smile. With his hand on his hip and clips in his hair, he says, “Is this what we’re doing?”

He then turns and walks away saying, “Where’s my drink because, I’m too old for this sh*t.”

Black women supporting Black women. That’s the energy we love to see!

Fans are loving this playful, sexy side of Rihanna. So are we.

The video has racked up millions of views and countless comments praising her energy, mood, and support of fellow “it girl” GloRilla. “Our girl is still in there. The BAD GAL IS STILL IN THERE! WE GON GET YOU OUTTA THERE SIS!!!” writes one fan. “Come to Memphis Rih and perform this w Glo PLEASE!!!!!! ❤️😂😂😂😩👑,” writes another.

Glo, who is currently on tour with Megan Thee Stallion, responded to the love, reposting the reel to her Instagram page and story. “Omg RIRIIIIIIII,” she writes. “I love you,” the Memphis rapper adds.

HB, what do you think? Is GloRilla’s “TGIF” summer’s new anthem?

With “TGIF” bumping in the background and Rihanna oozing the carefree spirit of the weekend, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Whether GloRilla’s newest song is officially crowned or not, one thing’s for sure: with RiRi’s stamp of approval, we are ready for the turn-up.

RELATED

Rihanna Used Fenty Hair Products To Style Her Natural Curls

Glorilla Proves Natural Bodies Are Winning With Impressive ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Twerk

RELATED TAGS

rihanna

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
AWGE - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Celebrity

Did Rihanna (And A$AP) Just Confirm The Official Song Of The Summer At ‘7 pm On Friday?’

Keyaira Kelly Curacao Caribbean
Travel

The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao

Cast of House On Fire - Yusef miyake mugler, tati miyake-mugler, brooklyn miyake-mugler
Reality TV

Tati Miyake-Mugler And Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler Talk ‘House On Fire,’ And Commanding The Ballroom Scene

Marsha B x Mayvenn Hair
Hair

TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Peruvian Body Wave Helped Me Achieve The Perfect Summer Hairstyle

Balenciaga: Outside - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Style & Fashion

We Need To See More Of Kerry Washington In Balenciaga – Because Her Recent Look Slayed

Run the world brunch
Lifestyle

The Run The World Brunch Provides A Safe Space For Black Women To Shine And Learn

Hello Sunshine's Shine Away, Connected by AT&T
Lifestyle

Coach Sydney Carter Shares The Power Of Being A Multidimensional Woman In Fashion And Sports

New Season RHOA
Reality TV Stars

The Shade Assassin: Kenya Moore’s Best ‘RHOA’ Moments

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 16, 2024
Entertainment

Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards

A smiling Black woman applying facial moisturizer 8 items
Shop

8 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Try In Honor Of National Coconut Day

According To These Nola Hairstylists, Here Are The Best Hairdos To Rock During Essence Fest
Hair

Nola Experts Dish On The Best Essence Fest Hairstyles

15th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style

BravoCon 2023
Reality TV

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Christian Dior: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 5 items
Style & Fashion

Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close