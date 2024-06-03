Subscribe
Glorilla Proves Natural Bodies Are Winning With Impressive ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Twerk

A clip of Glorilla twerking at the "Hot Girl Summer" is going viral proving that natural bodies (and booties) are winning!

Published on June 3, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” tour is blazing across the US and it looks like Tina Snow has some competition in the twerking category. Not only did Atlanta fans find out about Megan’s new album first, last night, but they were also treated to an epic twerk session by co-headliner Glorilla and a guest appearance by Latto!

A clip of Glorilla twerking left even Megan Thee Stallion clutching her pearls as she watched on. Glorilla posted an HD clip of the epic moment in a recap carousel on social media.

Glorilla Twerking At The “Hot Girl Summer” Tour

This isn’t the first time Glorilla has shown off her twerking skills. The duo take the stage to perform their collaboration Wanna Be and that’s usually when the clappas come out. Meg commented under Glorilla’s post, “IT WAS MOVINGGGGGG” referring to her unenhanced body commanding the stage.

Megan Thee Stallion announced her upcoming self-titled album will be released under her Hot Girl Productions on June 28. The HISS rapper took to Instagram to share the artistic cover art that shows her transformation into a butterfly.

“The Hot Girl Summer” tour hit a snag when pipes burst at the State Farm Arena forcing Meg to postpone the May 31 and June 1 dates of her Atlanta shows. “HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥 make sure you PRE SAVE my new ALBUM “MEGAN” dropping 6.28” Megan captioned a carousel on her Instagram.

Glorilla has one of the hottest songs of the summer right now with her blazing joint 95 Degrees, thanks to its virality on social media. With the summer and tour just kicking off, it’s clear Megan and Glo are just heating up!

