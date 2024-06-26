Subscribe
Trending
Celebrity

Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style

The Emmy winner talks love, life, and career while looking radiant in polka dots, rhinestone fishnets, and more.

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
15th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts is gracing the cover of Galore magazine, and she looks absolutely radiant. The comedian-actress is not playing with her eye-catching images; she embodies ga-ga- Galore!

The shots—dropped alongside a compelling interview on June 26—show Niecy giving the girlies her version of Old-Hollywood glamour. The Emmy winner is rocking a stylish black mermaid-style dress complemented by long black gloves and a dramatic bow headpiece. Her crown’s black and white polka dot print provides vibrancy and personality to the aesthetic.

Niecy’s look combines elegance, avant-garde style, and bold BAWDY. Get into the look below.

Other pictures from Galore’s shoot showcase Niecy in a range of bold bodysuits, sequin fishnets, long-line blazers, and studded slouchy knee-high boots. Niecy’s forever bae, Jessica Betts, also gets her supermodel on in a few images.

Niecy’s long-time stylist, Ashley Sean Thomas, pulled together looks for unforgettable fits.

Niecy Nash talks love, life, and her ‘coming out’ story.

But beyond the stunning photos, the feature provides a deeply personal look into Niece’s journey and current outlook on life, love, career, and happiness. The Claws star got candid about taking on various roles in the industry, her life and relationship with Jessica, being a mother, and how she juggles it all.

“It was harder when they were younger. My mother moved into my guest house so she could take care of them while I was away working,” Niecy told the outlet about her early stages of motherhood. “It’s a hard balance because, on one hand, you’re showing them what hard work looks like; on the other hand, all they want is for you to be there.”

Representing her forever love this PRIDE Month, Niece also shared her version of a “coming out” story with the magazine. Niecy focused on her close friends and family when asked if she felt like she had to come out.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

“Well, I guess the short answer is, I’ve never been in the closet to have to come out of. I loved who I loved until I didn’t. When I fell in love with Jessica, the first thing I did was tell my friends and family,” Niecy shared. “I wanted them to know that I’m happy. Some of them were surprised, and some of them were like, “I’m not surprised at all; you’re a lover.” The world didn’t know until we were married, but my fab 5 knew when we started dating.”

Read the entire story – and see all the images we gagged over – here.

RELATED

Niecy Nash’s Newest Role Is Video Vixen

Thanks To Niecy Nash We Are Obsessed With Candy Apple Red (Again)

RELATED TAGS

Jessica Betts Newsletter Niecy Nash

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
15th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style

BravoCon 2023
Reality TV

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Christian Dior: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 5 items
Style & Fashion

Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show

Thom Browne: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams And Teyana Taylor Decorate The Front Row Of The Thom Browne Show During Paris Fashion Week

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her C-Walk To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘They Not Like Us’

Hulu Queenie
Books

‘Queenie’ Triggered My Anxious Attachment Style

Thom Browne Fall 2022 - Front Row & Arrivals
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Hallmark Mahogany Hosts Mahogany Honors Brunch
Entertainment

Fantasia, Nia Long, And Sherri Shepherd Among The Newest Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars

Trending
FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-OLY-2024-PARIS
Style & Fashion

Our Favorite Looks From Paris Fashion Week And Cannes Lions

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Style & Fashion

Meet Kysre Gondrezick, The Best Dressed Player In The WNBA

Dove Bond Strength Collection
Hair

Dove’s Bond Strength Repair Collection Is A Promising Option For Damaged Hair

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union And Taraji P. Henson Link Up At Meg Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close