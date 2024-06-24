Subscribe
Gabrielle Union And Taraji P. Henson Link Up At Meg Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour

We're loving this auntie-niece link up!

Published on June 24, 2024

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Someone on Twitter said that Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson attending Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Tour is an example of cool aunties supporting their niece, and that is an accurate depiction of the link-up at the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s sold-out LA show.

The trio posed for a video, which Union posted to her Instagram page along with a carousel highlighting the evening festivities.

“she the coach but I call the shots 😜 @theestallion,” Union captioned the post.

“My girllll💙💙💙💙,” Meg commented.

“So much fun!!! 💚💚💚,” Henson chimed in.

 

Both Henson and Union traded their usual red carpet attire for casual ensembles for midriff-baring tops that proved they were ready for a Hot Girl Summer. The “Bring it On” actress looked fly in a black Prada skirt, top, and blazer, partnered with black boots. “The Color Purple” actress matched her vibe in a denim jacket Loewe with matching shorts that featured diamond fringe cascading from the pockets. She paired the look with a powder blue crop top.

The seasoned actresses are just a few celebrities who have supported Megan since she kicked off her tour. During the Chicago stop, Basketball star Angel Reese was one of the many familiar faces in the crowd that evening. She’s also added notable talent to her lineup, included Latto, Cardi B, Slim Thug, and more. The tour, which has 11 stops remaining, will head across the pond in July before returning to the States for Broccoli City Festival on July 27 and Lollapalooza on August 1.

We love the support Meg is receiving while on tour! This concert link up is one we didn’t know we needed. What do you think?

