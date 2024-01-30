Megan Thee Stallion Talks Summer Tour And Overcoming The Hardest Time In Her Life On ‘Good Morning America’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Gather ’round, Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion just announced her latest gift to the world – a new album and a Hot Girl Summer Tour.

We might be entering our Hot Girl Coach’s birth month, but she’s the one serving up the gifts this season. Off the heels of the success of her Ether-eque diss track “HISS,” the Houston native announced she would be twerking at a stadium near you this summer.

In an interview posted to Good Morning America’s Instagram page, the rapper spilled the beans on her summer plans. “Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024, Summertime, I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, like since like 2019. So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on, on time for the summer. I do want to give the hottest, the Megan the stallion experience. Oh, we’re having the tour this year, the hot girl summer tour,” she announced.

Megan Thee Stallion expresses how the last couple of years affected her

And while the world is excited to see Meg take the stage and give the show of a lifetime in multiple sold-out arenas, the rapper admits she was tired of the negativity that came with her craft, so she decided to transmute the pain into her music.

“It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me. I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting, But I had to tell myself, you know what? I don’t wanna give up. I love a lot of things, but music is the one thing that I know I’ve always really, super tried at. But the one thing that my mama knew that I really wanted to do, so I was like, I can’t give up this fight. I just had to put it into music and I feel like it was like therapy. It was like a real diary entry,” she expressed.

When Meg first stepped on the scene, she had no idea she’d become an international superhero. She lost her parents and grandmother as she rose to the top of her career. And while that could’ve broken her, she stayed the course and became a Grammy award-winning artist and a college graduate. The public scrutiny she’s endured is enough to tear anyone down. Still, the rapper proved to be an alchemist and used the negativity to become the most refined and unbothered version of herself. And through it all, Megan’s message has been consistent. Hot girls empower others, they don’t tear them down.

Real Hot Girl Sh*t.

