Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion and Amandla Stenberg have great taste in fashion. Both the talented actress and award-winning rapper served curves draped in a golden Oude Waag gown, and they look radiant!

Stenberg attended the UK premiere of her latest film “Star Wars: The Acolyte” clad in the racy number, which featured cutouts on the torso. The floor-length Greacian-inspired frock gathered on the stomach and subtlety draped around her waistline.

The “Acolyte” actress kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for an elaborate high ponytail to be the focal point of her ensemble.

The actress has been in her fashion bag lately, and we love to see it. As her red carpet style continues to evolve, the 25-year-old is leaning into looks that highlight her range.

Back in February, Megan Thee Stallion wore the same dress to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party. The rapper also wore minimal accessories other than the silver bangles on her wrist. She went bold with a sultry beauty beat, which featured a smokey cat eye that gave her an alluring look.

Meg is no stranger to slaying the red carpet in stunning, statement-making garments that accentuate her curves. Her talent for simultaneously serving glamour and sexiness makes her a red-carpet fixture. People love her style, whether she’s in athleisure wear or a ball gown.

Although both ladies have polar opposite styles, they slayed the look by bringing their individual flare to the forefront. What do you think? Are you a fan of the Oude Waag gown on Megan Thee Stallion and Amandla Stenberg?

Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look

If you loved the Oude Waag gown, here are a few options with a similar vibe to help you recreate the look.

Bali Gown

Shop Now

Jamila Gown

Shop Now

Jamey Maxi Dress

Shop Now

Zuwa Dress

Shop Now

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Iced Out Megan Thee Stallion Exemplifies Why Black Women Should Treat Themselves – Because We Deserve

Megan Thee Stallion Teamed Up With Planet Fitness To Release A Second Merch Brand, ‘Thee Hottie Drop’