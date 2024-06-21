Subscribe
Issa Rae Serves A Tasty Chocolate On Chocolate Look During Paris Fashion Week

Chocolate on chocolate is always a good idea.

Published on June 21, 2024

Issa Rae at the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

Following a successful few days as the creative director for the American Black Film Festival, Issa Rae hopped on a plane to mix and mingle for Paris Fashion Week. From June 18 to June 23, fashion lovers will gather in the City of Light to observe the Spring 2025 collections of luxury menswear designers.

Issa Rae is a chocolate goddess at the AMI show during Paris Fashion Week

The media mogul, who often shuts down the fashion week circuit with her classic style, stepped out in style to the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, and she looked damn good!

Issa Rae at the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

Clad in a brown, oversized suit by the brand, Rae proves that women can do menswear better than the fellas. The actress paired the look with larger hoop earrings and a simple chain accentuating her long neck. Rae styled her hair in a high bun with loose braided tendrils that fell over her shoulder.

Why are all the celebrities in France?

Thanks to the International Festival of Creativity, otherwise known as the Cannes Lion Festival, France has been a hot spot for celebrities over the last week. Now that Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, we can expect to see more stylish appearances from our faves perched front row of the hottest runway shows.

One of the most talked about shows of the week was Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show. Williams has been the luxury fashion house’s creative director since February 2023, taking the brand to new heights. Everyone from Tems and Burna Boy to Anderson Pak and Wizkid attended the show, which featured sleek and classic silhouettes.

We can’t wait to see who else shows up and shows out for the remainder of the week-long fashion fete.

 

DON’T MISS…

7 Times Issa Rae’s Fashion Gave Us Black Barbie Vibes

5 Times Issa Rae Proved She Is The Creative Genius Of Our Generation

Issa Rae And Tia Mowry Serve Comedy And Fashion In A Chic Simkhai Dress

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

