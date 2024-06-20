Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

It's no secret that Nyong'o has a unique talent for transforming any outfit into a fashion statement.

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 19, 2024

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o, a style icon, has once again shown us that fashion is not about the price tag. Her recent appearance in a $60 Betsey Johnson dress, which she elevated to a high-fashion ensemble, is a reminder that style is about how you carry yourself, not how much you spend.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 19, 2024

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

It’s no secret that Nyong’o has a unique talent for transforming any outfit into a fashion statement. As a renowned star, we often anticipate her in high-end designer wear like Prada, Fendi, and the like. Yet, she recently surprised us, stepping out in New York City in a modest Betsey Johnson leopard dress, effortlessly turning it into a high-fashion ensemble.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 19, 2024

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

How Lupita Nyong’o Made this $60 Betsey Johnson Dress Look Like High-end Fashion

Related Stories

The simple slip dress featured spaghetti straps and lace detailing. It flowed perfectly over Nyong’o’s curvy, statuesque body, giving her a classy yet sensual aura. The star elevated this look by not only being the poised, sophisticated lady she is but also by pairing it with glamorous accessories. Her leopard heels and designer handbag added a pop of luxury to her outfit, giving it a blend of high and low savviness.

The multihyphenate topped her sassy look off with flawless, glowing skin, a gold bracelet, diamond studs, and chic sunglasses. She sported her fierce short hairdo with a side part.

Nyong’o’s Latest Looks

Nyong’o has been making press rounds to promote her latest movie, A Quiet Place: One Day, and her outfits have been eating. From MÔNOT to Mugler, the chocolate beauty has been a sight for sore eyes.

To shop Nyong’o’s Betsey Johnson dress, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Lupita Nyong’o Is Pretty In Pink On The Hollywood Confidential Stage

8 Times Lupita Nyong’o Popped In Prada

Lupita Nyong’o Is A Whole Vibe With Her Painted Hairdo

RELATED TAGS

Betsey Johnson Lupita Nyong'o Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 19, 2024
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Celebrity

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore

A beautiful woman bathes in a luxurious roll-top tub in front of a window, on a rainy day.
Lifestyle

How Black Women Are Leading the ‘Slow Living’ Movement

V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" - VIP Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style

Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event
Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show - Arrivals
Celebrity

Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Dances Into 21 Months Of Sobriety

Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration
Celebrity

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event

Black Barbie
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Trending
Alexander Wang Runway Show
Hair

Ice Spice Debuts Sleek New Bob

R&B Rewind Thursdays Hosted By Ne-Yo
Celebrity

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Just Took The Title Of ‘Hottest Celebrity Couple’ With Their Recent Baecation Pics

2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

Lancôme Global International Artist and Celebrity Makeup Artist Sheika Daley
Beauty

Beneath The Brush: Lancôme’s Global International Artist Sheika Daley Talks Career Trajectory, Self-Care And More

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals 7 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz
Entertainment

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close