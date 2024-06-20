Subscribe
Lifestyle

How Black Women Are Leading the ‘Slow Living’ Movement

Slow living is a rebellious act for Black women, a way to reclaim our time and prioritize our well-being.

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
A beautiful woman bathes in a luxurious roll-top tub in front of a window, on a rainy day.

Source: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty

Hustle culture is out, slow living is in – and Black women are the vanguards of the movement. This softer lifestyle is more than just engaging content for Instagram and TikTok consumers; it is a mindset shift and a new way of living that could empower Black women mentally, emotionally, and physically. It also has the power to help us break free from generational curses that have plagued Black women for centuries, inspiring a new era of self-love and freedom.

Slow living, a form of self-care, is a subjective journey, depending on your lifestyle and preferences. In general, it’s taking a leisurely approach to daily tasks. As Black woman and TikTok user @slowlifeceo beautifully puts it, slow living is about cherishing the present and being fully engaged in the now.

What Does Slow Living Look Like for Black Women

For Black women, slow living is a powerful counter to the “superwoman schema,” a societal expectation that we must always be strong, emotionless, self-reliant, and caretaking, often at the expense of our health and well-being. As Dr. Danielle Wright has described, this expectation has trapped us in a stress-induced, fast-paced life, leaving little time for self-care and rest. Slow living, in this context, is a rebellious act, a way for Black women to reclaim our time and prioritize our well-being.

According to social media, slow living commonly focuses on physical acts that require little to no effort, such as lounging on the couch with a good book, traveling with no agenda, savoring a glass of wine, and sitting and sipping coffee and tea in the morning at an unhurried pace. For many Black women, the slow-living notion first forces us to unlearn debilitating indoctrinations that have attached our worth to serving others. Then, after the deprogramming of our psyche comes supportive actions.

Due to the effects of slavery, the slow living concept was absent in many Black households. Instead, most Black mothers and grandmothers demonstrated how to suppress emotions and neglect themselves in order to show up for others. Therefore, it’s revolutionary for us to go against these transgenerational foundations and make the bold choice to live with a healthy portion of selfishness, intention, grace, and ease. And, because statistics show that among Black women ages 20 and older, nearly 59% have cardiovascular disease, which can spawn from stress and untreated depression, it’s time for a change – and so the slow living revolt led by Black women begins.

Black Women are at the Forefront of the Slow Living Movement

Type “soft era for Black women” or “slow living lifestyle Black girl” in your Instagram or TikTok search bar. You will find a variety of videos or photos showcasing Black women doing anything from reciting affirmations, meeting up with friends for brunch, doing yoga, opting for a long bath instead of a quick shower, lighting candles, going to therapy, etc. And because Black women are showing up for themselves and declaring that it is our birthright to embrace a slow, steady, yet meaningful life, several brands and organizations have been put in place to encourage us to continue on this path, not just for compelling content, but to save our lives.

Slowly but surely, Black women are denouncing the superwoman stigma and welcoming a life full of peace, radical self-care, and healing. Of course, we are still focused on leveling up in our careers and being there for our loved ones, but we are starting to balance those tasks with conscientiously taking care of ourselves. This shift is a testament to our value and our right to prioritize our well-being, making us feel more deserving of a slow, meaningful life.

The revolution is unfolding and being televised (or Instagrammed), and our ancestors are smiling.

DON’T MISS…

These 5 Self-Care Tips For Black Women Are Life-Changing

5 Things You Need To Make Your National Self Care Day Dreamy

RELATED TAGS

black women Newsletter Self Care

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
A beautiful woman bathes in a luxurious roll-top tub in front of a window, on a rainy day.
Lifestyle

How Black Women Are Leading the ‘Slow Living’ Movement

V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" - VIP Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style

Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event
Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show - Arrivals
Celebrity

Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Dances Into 21 Months Of Sobriety

Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration
Celebrity

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event

Black Barbie
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Alexander Wang Runway Show
Hair

Ice Spice Debuts Sleek New Bob

R&B Rewind Thursdays Hosted By Ne-Yo
Celebrity

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Just Took The Title Of ‘Hottest Celebrity Couple’ With Their Recent Baecation Pics

Trending
2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

Lancôme Global International Artist and Celebrity Makeup Artist Sheika Daley
Beauty

Beneath The Brush: Lancôme’s Global International Artist Sheika Daley Talks Career Trajectory, Self-Care And More

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals 7 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz
Entertainment

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Hollywood Confidential Honors Lupita Nyong'o
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Is Pretty In Pink On The Hollywood Confidential Stage

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Entertainment

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close