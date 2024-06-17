Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Just Took The Title Of ‘Hottest Celebrity Couple’ With Their Recent Baecation Pics

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It’s summer, so it’s no surprise that one of our favorite sexy power couples, Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts, is shutting down the internet with their latest Instagram vacation pics. According to their feeds, this ridiculously good-looking couple jetted off to the Bahamas.

They’ve been giving us major #couplegoals vibes with their recap posts ever since.

Miracle Watts serves ‘BODY’ – literally.

Miracle looked stunning as ever in an itty bitty bikini that showed off all her curves. The string set was yellow and green with a mini cover-up with the word “BODY” across the back. Simply put, sis looked good.

Whether posing with her man in a floating clear boat or shining in close-up images displaying a tattoo that reads “Tyler,” Miracle gave body-ody-ody.

“I Live For Moments Like This With You,” Miracle captioned her steamy June 14 carousel post. After cooling off from swiping right, fans quickly jumped into the influencer’s comment section, praising her effortless beauty and unapologetic love for her bae.

“Ya’ll so spicy,” wrote one fan with hot pepper emojis.

Thanks to Tyler Lepley’s yellow vacation trunks, summer is looking a lot brighter.

Tyler’s post from the bae-cation mimicked Miracle’s. Not one to be outdone, he, too, showed off his fit physique and glowing melanin skin. Between his caramel abs and his bae’s cakes, we are definitely motivated to head to our nearest gym.

Tyler matched Miracle’s vacation slay with bright yellow swim trunks. He blessed his fans with a shot of him and his bathing suit in clear turquoise ocean water. Several fans commented under his pictures to the effect of ‘zooming in.’

Tyler coyly captioned his images, “til we fade away.”

From the screen to the streets, Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley’s relationship stays steamy.

While we are gagging over how hot this couple is, their steamy chemistry and infectious love keep fans invested. Along with sexy poses, tattoos, and curves, their pictures display adoring looks, smirks, and secret relationship jokes.

We’re here for their Black love.

Tyler and Miracle’s romance reportedly began after the pair met on screen. Their acting relationship quickly transitioned into IRL, and they’ve been hot and heavy – literally – ever since. They’ve been dating officially since 2021 and share one son, Xi Lei.

