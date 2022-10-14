HomeCelebrity News

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Welcome Their First Child, Xi Lei Lepley

Congratulations to the couple on their first child together.

Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening And After Party

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley. The couple welcomed their first child together, Xi Lei Lepley.

The model and actress posted a photo of herself, Lepley and their bundle of joy to her Instagram account, with a caption that read, “My Kings . 🖤”

Watts and Lepley’s chemistry are undeniable. The couple began dating in June of 2021, and quickly became a couple to watch because of their obvious adoration for each other. They post cutesy videos on their Instagram feeds that have captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Having your partner oil your scalp, give you a head massage, or style your hair is a love language.

Earlier this month Watts gave us a first look at baby Xi Lei’s room. The impeccably designed room featured black and white decor, with lots of plants around the room, and the baby’s name posted on the wall.

This is an exciting time for both Lepley and Watts. We’re excited to see them step into their new roles as parents to baby Xi Lei. A huge congratulations to the glowing couple!

Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Celebrate Their New Baby With A Rodeo Themed Baby Shower

Miracle Watts Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump At The LA Premiere Of 'P-Valley'

Congrats! Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Are Having A Baby!

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Were The Sexiest Couple At The 'Harlem' Premiere In NYC

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Announce They're Having A Baby Boy

Glorilla and Cardi B
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Cardi Almost Sheds A Tear When Glorilla Gifts Her With A Patek Phillipe Watch

Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening And After Party
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Welcome Their First Child, Xi Lei Lepley

Billboard Women In Music 2020
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Cardi B Shows Off Looks That Didn't Make It To Her 30th Birthday Party And We're Swooning!

