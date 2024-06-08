Subscribe
Trending
Hair

Kenya Moore’s Mane-Worthy Atlanta Spa Opening Was Everything It Needed To Be

If you are a 'RHOA' fan, then you know the star's event was "gone with the wind fabulous."

Published on June 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

HB, it’s time to flip your wigs, pat your braids, and care for your natural hair because Atlanta has a new salon. Kenya Moore, the queen of all things fabulous, has officially opened her highly anticipated Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

The beauty mogul opened her doors on June 6, and from the pictures, everybody who was anybody was there to witness the debut. Cast members from the Real Housewives of Atlanta were in full force, including Porsha Willams, Cynthia Bailey, and Shamea Morton. Cameras also caught other Atlanta socialites, including entrepreneur Ming Lee, celebrity hairstylist and host Miss Lawrence, and former RHOA star Monyetta Shaw-Walker.

Kenya Moore ate up the girlies at her premiere Atlanta grand opening.

Related Stories

If you are a RHOA fan, then you know the star’s event was “gone with the wind fabulous.” Every detail mattered during the purple-themed star-studded event. Guests drank champagne, stylists roamed with products and invited guests slayed.

The former beauty queen and entrepreneur herself was dressed to the nines, emulating the grandeur and celebratory nature of the opening. Kenya rocked a deep purple ruched mini dress that fit her like a glove and gold accessories.

Her hair was expectedly the mane event—slayed to the gods (and goddesses) with tight ringlets, a side part, and a volume so loud we’d be surprised if she could hear over it.

Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The mother of one beamed with pride throughout the night, expressing gratitude for attendees and their support. During Season 15 of the Bravo show, Kenya talked about her vision for her first brick-and-mortar location.

At the time, she said, “I want my guests at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa to experience total luxury, from the hair care products to the atmosphere. This is going to be my legacy for Brooklyn.”  Brooklyn is the star’s beautiful five-year-old daughter.

In February, Kenya shared a reel featuring a street view of her storefront previewing her journey. “Yes, this happened a few weeks ago, and I was so emotional! Nothing can stop a determined woman,” she wrote on her new business’ Instagram page.

According to its website, Kenya’s new salon promises an unparalleled beauty experience for patrons. Open during special hours Thursday through Saturday, the salon will undoubtedly be the place to be seen, pampered, and treated like a queen.

RELATED

Kenya Moore Stuns In Gorgeous Kenya Moore Haircare Photo

Kenya Moore Channels Her Inner Black Barbie In A Hot Pink Mini Dress

RELATED TAGS

celebrity events Kenya Moore Kenya Moore RHOA Newsletter Real Housewives Of Atlanta RHOA

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening
Hair

Kenya Moore’s Mane-Worthy Atlanta Spa Opening Was Everything It Needed To Be

51st Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals 5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Tamron Hall & Jennifer Hudson’s Black Girl Magic Shined At The 2024 Daytime Emmys

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Surprise Fans With A Cute Cameo In Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” Video

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere 8 items
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige, Method Man, 50 Cent And More Attend The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere Party

Women in suits 8 items
Style & Fashion

These 8 Women Can Wear The Hell Out Of A Suit And Here’s The Proof

Beautiful young African woman touching face and smiling 5 items
Beauty

Your Skin Will Love You Thanks To These 5 SPF Products Perfect For The Summer

Target's Future Collective With Jeneé Naylor
Style & Fashion

Jenee’ Naylor Went From Target Store Manager To A Designer For Target’s Future Collective

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Style & Fashion

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Couture Fits Keep Getting Better And Better

Trending
Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever
Sports

Black Girls Winning: A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History During The Aces Vs. Wings Game

Michael Kors Celebrates New Rodeo Drive Store with Dinner at Canters by Spago
Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

8 Black LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs You Should Know 8 items
Shop

8 Black LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs You Should Know

Sister Act the Musical - London
Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 2’ Celebration Is The Best Thing You’ll See Online This Week

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2024
Style & Fashion

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close