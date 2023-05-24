Trina Celebrates Her 5th Annual ‘Trina Day’ In Miami

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

“There is no place in the world like Miami. It’s honestly an honor to have been born and raised here, no matter what negative things happen. We are survivors and bosses, we set trends that the whole world follows, we truly are the best.” -Trina.

Wynnwood turned into a colorful Sugarland on May 20, 2023. The Baddest Chick in Hip-Hop celebrated her 5th annual Trina Day while honoring the life of her niece Suga Baby who lost her life to gun violence last year in her hometown of Miami. With purple braids and murals of Suga everywhere, Trina has set out on a mission to spread awareness about the dangers of gun violence, she says,

“This day is a very special day to celebrate the lives of those who have been taken away due to gun violence. Each year I plan to make it bigger and better, so thank you to everyone who has come out and show support to Trina Day. The purpose of the event is to promote peace and unity for everyone in the community.”

A true Queen of Hip-Hop, Trina was awarded the I AM Hip-Hop Award in 2022 during the BET Hip-Hop Awards. During her speech, she paid homage to the ladies of hip-hop, both fresh and seasoned, on why it’s important to show love to every queen of hip-hop; she says, “I have respect for every femcee in the game. As a female who has been in the industry for over two decades, respect has always been number one for me. I love good music, and the ladies are killing it from the lyrics to the fashion.”

Trina the trendsetter

Trina, a true trendsetter regarding hair and fashion from the tip of Florida, has given us an authentic style guide throughout the years on what’s hot. Never afraid to show off her curves and amazing shape, she has been unapologetic about her expression of confidence and self-love through her sense of style. From blinged-out bras to middle-part bone straight hair, Trina represents the style vibes of Miami like no other.

When it comes to Trina’s Style, she says, “My style can be super over the top, or it can be super plain Jane; as long as I can rock out in it, I’m down. Sometimes I like to go out of my element and rock something totally out of the box and unexpected. I have always been one to embrace my body and my shape; even in my music, you can tell how much I love it all. Even though times change, fashion, makeup, and hair looks can come in and out of season, I choose to be timeless and always the Diamond Princess.”

