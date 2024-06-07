Subscribe
Brandy & Monica Surprise Fans With A Cute Cameo In Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” Video

The OG R&B duo back together - even for a moment - are everything we need.

Published on June 7, 2024

monica arnold brandy Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

With one music video cameo, Brandy andMonica are giving the girlies something to talk about. The OG R&B queens star as news anchors in Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine music video.

Looking fabulous and hilariously serious – given their “role of reporting hard hitting news” – Brandy and Monica are everything we need.

RELATED: Monica Dishes On Balancing Motherhood And Career

The legendary duo graces the screen in the first minute of the film, talking about a rat problem in the city. Their appearance is a surprise for fans watching as a TV screen turns on during the music video featuring the two. Wearing black outfits and glamorous hair and makeup, Monica and Brandy are a whole vibe. Together, they instantly spur memories of their 1998 chart-topping hit “The Boy Is Mine.”

It is important to note that their appearance on a small TV is a direct nod to the 1998 video in which Brandy and Monica watch TV at the beginning of their song. This clever reference not only adds a nostalgic touch for fans of the original video but also serves as a reminder of the song’s enduring popularity.

While Ariana’s song and video don’t exactly give the ’90s version, the hilarious and heartwarming tribute to Monica and Brandy was a moment. Since the video dropped, social media has gone wild with posts, comments, and fire and heart emojis.

We are here for the much-needed and nostalgic segment, but the collaboration is also much more than that. 

The cameo not only celebrates the song’s influence on pop culture but also its ability to transcend races, regions, and generations. In other words, “The Boy Is Mine is timeless.

Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Is A Culture Classic – For Many Reasons.

Brandy and Monica’s dynamic duet spent 13 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the best-selling song of 1998 in the United States. It also topped the charts in other countries, such as Canada, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

Shortly after its release, it became a culture classic and a global phenomenon. There are several reasons why.

At the time, seeing two young, successful Black powerhouses take center stage was a welcomed rarity. “The Boy Is Mine” offered a compelling image of Black excellence in the music industry, allowing us to see ourselves in Brandy or Monica.

We rooted for each one and while the song depicted a conflict, the video famously ended with the singers united. Black female solidarity was in full force – and we were here for the positive depiction of sisterhood, sexuality, and empowerment.

