Subscribe
Sports

Black Girls Winning: A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History During The Aces Vs. Wings Game

And the real MVP is....

Published on June 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever

Source: Erick W. Rasco / Getty

If “pass me the rock, I got this” was a person, it would resemble A’ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces superstar made history last night during the matchup against the Dallas Wings by scoring the most points ever in a WNBA basketball game. Wilson’s team went on to win the game, with the final score being 95-81.

A’ja Wilson’s journey in the basketball realm is a testament to her perseverance. The 6-foot-4 center has been a force, commanding the court with her aggressive fast breaks and smooth jumpers. Hailing from South Carolina, she has earned numerous accolades for her basketball skills, including the 2022 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, 2022 FIBA World Cup MVP and All-Tournament Team and more. However, her career reached new heights on Wednesday night at the College Park Center arena, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History 

Wilson’s performance was not just exceptional but historic. She became the first in the entire history of the WNBA to achieve at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a single game. According to ESPN, she is also the first to have 35 points and five steals in more than one game. Wilson now joins the elite group of WNBA players who have scored at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, sharing this honor with the likes of Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart, Lauren Jackson, Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Brittney Griner.

The WNBA consists of phenomenal basketball players who hardly get the attention they deserve. While this trajectory is starting to shift, many biases remain regarding women’s sports. Lately, there has been a lot of media exposure for WNBA Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, but the fans believe that Wilson should get the most attention. “Best W basketball player on the planet right now, but y’all only wanna talk about CC,” commented one fan under ESPN’s Instagram post about Wilson’s historic feat.

We are excited about A’ja Wilson’s latest honor and can’t wait to see her continue to dominate the courts during the WNBA season. Go girl!

DON’T MISS…

The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation

Angel Reese Says Being Drafted Into The WNBA Is A ‘Dream Come True’

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 ESPYS Brings Out The Worlds Most Skilled And Stylish Athletes

RELATED TAGS

A'ja Wilson Newsletter WNBA

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Women in suits 8 items
Style & Fashion

These 8 Women Can Wear The Hell Out Of A Suit And Here’s The Proof

Beautiful young African woman touching face and smiling 5 items
Beauty

Your Skin Will Love You Thanks To These 5 SPF Products Perfect For The Summer

Target's Future Collective With Jeneé Naylor
Style & Fashion

Jenee’ Naylor Went From Target Store Manager To A Designer For Target’s Future Collective

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Style & Fashion

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Couture Fits Keep Getting Better And Better

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever
Sports

Black Girls Winning: A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History During The Aces Vs. Wings Game

Michael Kors Celebrates New Rodeo Drive Store with Dinner at Canters by Spago
Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

8 Black LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs You Should Know 8 items
Shop

8 Black LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs You Should Know

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Entertainment

Tems’ ‘NPR’ Tiny Desk Performance Gave Us All The Feels

Trending
Sister Act the Musical - London
Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 2’ Celebration Is The Best Thing You’ll See Online This Week

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2024
Style & Fashion

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

Safe Horizon 27th Annual Champion Celebration
Entertainment

‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Let's Go Inside The WNBA's Slam-Dunk Style Transformation 10 items
Style & Fashion

The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation

Rihanna Celebrates New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA
Hair

Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
Hair

GloRilla Says ‘Bye Wig’ On Stage During The ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close