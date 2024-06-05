Subscribe
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 2’ Celebration Is The Best Thing You’ll See Online This Week

Keep scrolling for a feel-good moment courtesy of Whoopi Goldberg. 'The View' and 'Sister Act 2.'

Published on June 5, 2024

Sister Act the Musical - London

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

This week, Whoopi Goldberg brought back a touch of Deloris Van Cartier’s magic with the help of a few key singing actor friends. Leading a special segment of The View, the iconic actress and personality surprised audiences while displaying her beloved character from Sister Act, complete with a total nod to one of the most iconic scenes from the second installment of the famed series Sister Act 2.

The June 5 surprise marked the 30th anniversary of the beloved franchise sequel Back in the Habit. It was a heartwarming reunion of former choir members and key actors, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kathy Najimy, Tanya Trotter, Ryan Toby, and  Monica Calhoun, who came together to relive the magic of the movie—and more specifically, the high school competition scene.

We smiled during every moment of the heartwarming segments.

Whoopi Goldberg and her celebrity friends celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.’

'Whoopi Goldberg'

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

“I think everybody recognizes themselves,” Whoopi said before re-enacting her character during an interview with her The View co-stars. She then continued to talk about why she thinks the film still resonates three decades after its release.

“No matter how old you are, you are the age of those kids when you see the movie,” she said.

The 30th celebration included multiple segments featuring Whoopi and cast members. One of our favorite on-screen trips down memory lane included the comedian sitting with her “former students” as they talked about the movie’s impact on their lives.

Tanya, who sang alongside Lauryn Hill on screen, credited Whoopi for her career.

Must Watch: Whoopi Goldberg leads the ‘Sister Act: 2’ choir in a new age rendition of “Joyful, Joyful.”

The culminating part of the TV commemoration featured choir members from the high school competition scene. It opened with Tanya stepping in for Lauryn and ended with a soulful rendition of the scene’s “Joyful, Joyful” song. Ryan relived his part in the film.

Since airing, the celebratory content has inspired comments, praise, and emotions from fans in awe. The TV magic moment was so touching that Whoopi broke down in tears.

For ’80s babies, several movies hold a significant place in young Black culture. The Sister Act franchise, with its powerful representation, unforgettable scenes and timeless themes, is undoubtedly one of them. Its influence and resonance among our community is a source of pride, connection, and laughs for many.

Whenever the Sister Act movies air, they immediately inspire feelings of happiness, nostalgia, and joy. Many of us can’t help but belt out notes and jump up with a two-step, all in the name of having a good time. These feel-good moments are what we need and are a testament to what makes us us.

See more photos released by The View below.

