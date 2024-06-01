Subscribe
Hair

Rihanna Debuted A Braided Wrap-Style That’s So Nice We Want To Name It ‘Doobie’

Only a true icon can repeatedly revamp a classic look and always make it seem fresh, causing a fan frenzy every time.

Published on June 1, 2024

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

It’s the weekend, so Queen Ri Ri must be out here setting trends and eating up the girlies again. At this point, making us gag isn’t just what Rihanna does often; it’s one of the things she does best.

The Fenty mogul was spotted on Friday, May 31, for a girls’ night out with a close friend. Cameras went wild as she strutted in and out of the restaurant, rocking beauty and fashion looks we loved.

Keep scrolling for the details.

RELATED: Rihanna Rocks Ravishing New Hair Color At Fenty Foundation Launch

We can’t help but name Rihanna’s new blonde braided look, ‘Doobie.’

Rihanna’s ensemble included an oversized zebra-print fur coat with slouchy sleeves and a simple collar. She paired the over-the-top outerwear with oversized black sunglasses and silver and diamond necklaces.

While Rihanna’s zebra coat—notably worn in the middle of summer—was everything, her hair was even more of a moment. Rihanna styled her hair in medium-sized individual braids wrapped in a circle around her crown. Her blonde plaits were adorned with pearls and rhinestone pins.

The Boy Mom’s look was immediately both fresh and nostalgic. The swoop of the braids with the placement of the pins gave doobie wrap queen circa nearly every Black girl’s childhood.

The doobie wrap is a classic go-to protective style most commonly used to preserve fresh presses and perms. Learning how to do it perfectly is an absolute art, but once one masters the technique, the outcome is flawless – for days.

Rihanna revamps her own doobie hair revamp.

Rihanna’s fresh take on the doobie with her braided look will surely have the girlies adding to their mood boards, the braiders’ fingers going crazy, and the haters talking. But when it comes to Rihanna, we are not surprised.

Further, true Rihanna fans also know this isn’t the “Umbrella” singer’s first time wearing a version of the doobie. (Calling all members of the Rihanna Navy!)

According to Refinery29, Ri Ri said the wrap style was “one of her favorite hair looks.” In 2013, the Bajan princess accepted the American Music Award’s first-ever icon award in a straight black version of the look. She performed her chart-topping hit “Diamond wearing the hair slay.

2013 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Fans loved her look back then and still feel it now. The continued praise for the look’s inspiration and flair shows how iconic Rihanna’s style truly is.

HB, what do you think? Are you rocking doobie-wrapped braids?

