Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Owned New York In These 3 Must-See Looks

Absent from the Met Gala but not from slaying!

Published on May 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rihanna may have played hooky at this year’s Met Gala, but the Bajan beauty didn’t miss the chance to bless New York City with her effortless swag. The mother-of-two stepped out with her beau, A$AP Rocky, in tow, rocking not one but three looks that made us forget that we didn’t get a chance to see her in an eccentric jaw-dropping gown at the gala!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

For her first ensemble, Rihanna captivated us in a red Comme des Garçons creation. The outfit, featuring tulle sleeves, a black, floor-length train, and a daring thigh-high split, beautifully showcased the singer’s toned legs. She completed her look with Amina Muaddi strappy sandals and a black Gucci bag, adding her signature touch to the ensemble.

Related Stories

The “Umbrella” crooner accessorized her crimson look with matching lipstick, diamond jewelry, a Jacob & Co. Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Timepiece and bejeweled sunglasses. She wore her blond tresses straight with a side part.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rihanna Works 3 Fashion Looks in New York

A$AP Rocky accompanied his queen’s fly in a classic navy blue waist-length cardigan, black slacks, and black loafers. The pair looked dapper as they enjoyed a night out on the town, seemingly without kids.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

For her second look, Mama Rih honored her son Riot by carrying a clutch with his name on it. The Fenty Beauty CEO donned grey, baggy denim jeans that she paired with a silver, strapless, bustier top and covered with a faux fur stole.

She wore her usual blonde tresses and circular sunglasses. While we don’t know whether the beauty guru was on mommy duties, this outfit screamed relaxed yet fashionable and toddler-proof.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rih kept it cool for her final New York City slay in an all-black getup with a hood, jacket, and wide-leg pants. She topped this smooth look off with black circular sunshades and a jumbo, white Chanel bag.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 09, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

While her absence at the Met Gala was felt, we are happy that the entrepreneur is on the mend and still in her fashion bag. She was reportedly absent from the gala due to the flu.

We hope to see our girl grace the red carpet at next year’s Met Gala. Until then, this street style the queen is serving will do!

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Brings Back Blonde-Haired Bad Gyal RiRi In Las Vegas

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter rihanna

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Champion "No Permission" Collection unveil
Style & Fashion

Champion Takes Streetwear To The Next Level With Their ‘No Permission’ Collection

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2023
Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Aly Raisman, Halle Bailey And More At The Aerie REAL Fest - Atlanta, Georgia - 3.23 10 items
Entertainment

Here’s How Our Faves Celebrated Mother’s Day

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Owned New York In These 3 Must-See Looks

Happy black lady applying lip balm moisturizing care for skin 7 items
Beauty

These 7 Must-Have Beauty Products Will Enhance Your Glam Session

2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
Style & Fashion

Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
Entertainment

See Teyana Taylor’s Adorable Mommy-Daughter Dance Moment With Her Youngest Daughter Rue Rose

Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence With Their Female Creatives And Talent At The Verizon +Play House
Entertainment

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’

Trending
Yung Miami Hosts Opium MLK Sunday
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami Gives Rockstar Glam Girl Vibes In NYC

Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala
Entertainment

Kimora Lee Simmons Receives The Goodwill Ambassador Award At The Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

Talk To Your Mom Podcast - Keyaira Kelly Tarawoner Kelly
Family & Parenting

Keyaira Kelly Encourages Mothers And Daughters To Strengthen Their Relationship Through Communication

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Reveals The Designers Who Rejected Him And Zendaya On ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ Podcast

Aunties Deserve Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life
Lifestyle

Show Your Aunties Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close