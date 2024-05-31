Subscribe
Tina Knowles Says Blue Ivy Calls Her Social Media Posts ‘Wack’ Sometimes

During a conversation with Vogue's ""The Run-Through" podcast the Knowles matriarch talks family, fashion, and more.

Published on May 31, 2024

2018 The Trifecta Gala

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, always brings a dose of strength, style, and sass. Her outfits slay, her words advise, and her mere presence shuts everything down.

Whenever we see Ms. Tina, we are reminded of where Beyonce, Solange, Blue Ivy, and Julez, to name a few, get their confidence. At the same time, we’re inspired to learn a thing or two ourselves.

Ms. Tina, the OG ‘IT girl’, showcased her unique fashion sense and perspectives during her recent appearance on Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast. Adorned in a stunning black Alexander McQueen ensemble, the Texan icon delved into various topics such as hair care, family life, the origins of her last name, and more.

The 45-minute podcast offers several nuggets for Bey Hive enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and culture creators. We’ve listed a few of the things we learned from the Vogue talk below:

1. Blue Ivy calls out her grandma for being “wack.” Sometimes.

blue ivy, beyonce, tina knowles 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Over the last few years, we’ve learned that Blue Ivy has no problem speaking her mind. Whether objecting to changes on her mother’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR set list or commenting on her father’s actions, she is down for letting those close to her know how she really feels.

Grandma Tina admitted to Vogue that Blue Ivy does that with her, too.

“Every once in a while, I will get a call from Blue, and she will say, ‘Grandma, that was wack what you just did,'” Tina shared with a huge red-lipped smile. Despite the occasional critique, however, Tina takes it in stride and ‘moves on to the next thing.’

2. Solange Knowles’s name came from a Parisian baby book.

Tina’s children have names that are as stand-out and powerful as they are. While most card-carrying members of the Bey Hive know Beyonce’s name is a derivative of her mother’s maiden name, only a few are as familiar with the intriguing origin of Solange’s name.

During the podcast, Ms. Tina shared that her youngest daughter’s name came from a Parisian baby name book. Tina originally bought the book for a friend but later used it herself. She says names are “very intentional” to her.

3. Solange was destined for greatness, conceived on the Nile River.

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 4

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ms. Tina continued revealing details about Solange’s birth with Vogue host Kiana Murden. During their same dialogue about names, Tina told Kiana how Solange was conceived.

Tina shared that Solange was conceived on the Nile River. (Yes, Sis, the Nile River). After discovering she was pregnant, Tina thought her child would be a boy named “Niles.” Solange obviously had other plans.

While Tina didn’t go into details of Solange’s Egyptian conception, we’d be lying if we didn’t admit we’d like to know a little more. OK, Ms. Tina.

4. Ms. Tina Knowles is obsessed with Schiaparelli.

Any conversation with Vogue is going to include some tidbits about style and fashion—and we love that. While talking with the legacy publication, Ms. Tina dished on her obsession with accessories and avant-garde fashion house Schiaparelli.

“I like my accessories,” Tina shared while adorned with a large-than-life Schiaparelli ring. “They can make or break an outfit.” She continues sharing that she is a budding Schiaparelli collector who loves receiving pieces from the brand as a gift. (We don’t blame her).

Listen to the entire Vogue podcast here or watch snippets on TikTok.

