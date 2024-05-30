Subscribe
Celebrity

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

The Notorious BIG's mother Voletta Wallace admitted to RollingStone, she wants to slap the daylight out of Diddy.

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
sean Diddy Combs and Voletta wallace

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Following a scathing RollingStone report detailing years Sean Diddy Combs menacing and abusive behavior, the publication released an interview with the late Notorious BIG’s mother Voletta Wallace. Voletta didn’t mince words when it came to her reaction to jarring footage of Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she told RollingStone. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Related Stories

She continued, “He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”

Voletta Wallace And Diddy

voletta wallace and diddy

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Voletta Wallace and Diddy’s relationship dates back to the 90s when Diddy, then-Puff Daddy signed the BK-bred rapper Biggie Smalls. Smalls would go on to become regarded as the best rapper of all time. Big’s untimely death in ’97 ended his career but not his legacy. Diddy vowed to honor him and his family, including Voletta.

Voletta made an appearance at Notorious B.I.G Duets ”The Final Chapter” Album Release Party in December 2005 where she posed in a loving photo with Diddy.

Diddy’s mother Janice Combs is rarely in the media, so we don’t expect her to speak on her son’s actions but we sure wonder what she thinks of it all.

Diddy’s Legal Troubles

The RollingStone investigation is the latest set of allegations against the disgraced billionaire. DCassie opened the floodgates with her 2023 lawsuit. Since then, a total of eight lawsuits have been leveraged against the Bad Boy boss.

Diddy’s home was raided by Homeland Security in April. And there seems to be more trouble abound. “They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes,” a source told CNN.

According to CNN, “Possible witnesses have been notified by investigators that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City.”

Today, Diddy missed his twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star’s high school graduation amid grand jury news.

RELATED STORIES:

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

RELATED TAGS

diddy Newsletter voletta wallace

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
"Notorious" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Celebrity

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

Wild 94.9's Wild Jam - San Jose CA 2010
Entertainment

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Not Another Church Movie" - Arrivals
Relationships

Vivica A Fox Is Looking For ‘A Partner’ – Just In Case ‘You Have A Friend’

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shows The Power Of Self-Love In ‘L’OFFICIEL’s’ June Issue

World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Celebrity

Cardi B & Sha’Carri Richardson Getting Their Nails Done Together Is The Good Girlfriend Moment You Need To See

SheaMoisture Bond Repair twist out
Hair

TRIED IT: SheaMoisture’s Bond Repair Collection Helped Me Fall In Love With My Natural Hair Again

Amandla Stenberg and Meg thee stallion
Shop

Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look

Children's National Hospital teen prom - Washington, DC
Style & Fashion

These Over-The-Top Prom Send-Offs Were Better Than The Actual Prom

Trending
5 black-owned swimsuit brands 5 items
Shop

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Beauty

Sabrina Elba Reveals Her Celebrity ‘Beauty Inspo’ And We Get It

EXCLUSIVE: Reginae Carter Tries Black
Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Reginae Carter Talks Dating, Her Love Of Flowers, & Her Affinity For Chocolate Men

Portrait of young woman sitting in armchair listening music with headphones and tablet 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close