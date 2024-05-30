Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Following a scathing RollingStone report detailing years Sean Diddy Combs menacing and abusive behavior, the publication released an interview with the late Notorious BIG’s mother Voletta Wallace. Voletta didn’t mince words when it came to her reaction to jarring footage of Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she told RollingStone. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

She continued, “He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”

Voletta Wallace And Diddy

Voletta Wallace and Diddy’s relationship dates back to the 90s when Diddy, then-Puff Daddy signed the BK-bred rapper Biggie Smalls. Smalls would go on to become regarded as the best rapper of all time. Big’s untimely death in ’97 ended his career but not his legacy. Diddy vowed to honor him and his family, including Voletta.

Voletta made an appearance at Notorious B.I.G Duets ”The Final Chapter” Album Release Party in December 2005 where she posed in a loving photo with Diddy.

Diddy’s mother Janice Combs is rarely in the media, so we don’t expect her to speak on her son’s actions but we sure wonder what she thinks of it all.

Diddy’s Legal Troubles

The RollingStone investigation is the latest set of allegations against the disgraced billionaire. DCassie opened the floodgates with her 2023 lawsuit. Since then, a total of eight lawsuits have been leveraged against the Bad Boy boss.

Diddy’s home was raided by Homeland Security in April. And there seems to be more trouble abound. “They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes,” a source told CNN.

According to CNN, “Possible witnesses have been notified by investigators that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City.”

Today, Diddy missed his twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star’s high school graduation amid grand jury news.

