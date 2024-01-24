Nene Leakes
NeNe Leakes’ effect on pop culture lives luxuriously rent-free in your cranial condo. She has permeated our lexicon, group chats, and everyday vernacular through viral quotes like, “I said what I said” and “So nasty, so rude.” She is a permanent fixture in the popular GIF section with facial expressions that speak volumes. But there is so much more to Linnethia Monique Leakes than her hilariously sharp tongue that the world deserves to know.
Go behind the scenes of Tia Mowry’s June/July HelloBeautiful cover shoot at Topanga Acre Studios. in this exclusive clip.
For our ‘Truth’ issue, we spotlight Tia Mowry. The beloved actress, stylista, and 4U businesswoman – opens up about her five-year journey through grieving, healing, and rediscovery in our June/July ‘truth ’issue.
Watch as Tia seamlessly transitions through looks with her signature effervescent smile. And keep scrolling for all the looks from her editorial spread.
Welcome to 2024, the year of truth. With Pluto entering Aquarius, this year will bring many transformations, personal growth, and an awakening that will dismantle old institutions. It’s a time to embrace new things, apply everything you’ve learned, and thrive as your best self. And who better than NeNe “I said what I said” Leakes to usher us into the New Year. NeNe is our January cover star.
Photographer: Dalvin Adams
Cover Story: Danielle Young
Editorial Director of Style & Beauty: Shamika Sanders
VP of Content: Kirsten West Savali
SVP of Content: Allison McGevna
Digi Tech: David Morico
Photo Assistant: Elvis Piedra
Makeup Artist: La’Tara Deshazior
Hair Stylist: Terrence Davidson
Wardrobe Stylist: Shaq Palmer
BTS Video: Khomari Flash & Clifford Johnson
Creative Director: Jordan Benston
Production Company: The Oracle Media
Production Team: Maisha Peace, Brooke Langley, Kyree West, Jasmine Hardy, Tyanna Seton
Location: Studio Space Atlanta