Yung Miami Went Makeup-Free On her IG And Challenged Other ‘Pretty Girls’ To Do The Same

Yung Miami hopped on Instagram to prove to her fans that with or without makeup, her face card never declines.

The Florida native posted a reel showing her donning a soft, glam beat. Then the video switched to the rapper showing her bare face and rocking several hairstyles to the tunes of “Pretty With No Makeup” by Manibagz. Her caption read, “[I] need all my pretty girls to Tap in 👇🏾 I Challenge @indialove @heathersanders_ ✨💕 Let me see…👀 #NoMakeUp #NoMakeUpChallenge #CFWM hashtag & tag me!!!”

Yung Miami’s followers were somewhat here for the “Act Up” lyricist’s makeup-free post. A few praised the television host’s smooth skin, saying she looked like an “Island doll with no makeup.” Others questioned if she was actually sans makeup. “Am I the only one who considers eyelashes to be makeup? Serious question,” wrote one follower.

Yung Miami’s No Makeup Challenge Accepted

While India Love has yet to accept the challenge, Heather Sanders dove in face first (literally) and slayed! The influencer posted a few pics and videos of her bare face, and her followers ate it up. Challenge Accepted @yungmiami305 😝😝 #nomakeupchallenge #nomakeup,” she captioned her reel. And one of her followers begged her to rock her fresh face from here on out. “Actually, don’t put no makeup on ever again,” the fan commented.

The “no makeup challenge” has existed for quite some time. Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys took a stand against makeup in 2016 and later admitted that it was her way of defying society’s beauty standards. “I went through my own experience of really feeling rebellious about what people were telling me, what the world, society was telling me, what I was supposed to look like because I fell into that, I subscribed to it,” the star told Page Six.

We are here for the continuation of the “no makeup challenge” and hope to see more celebrities take it on!

