Megan Thee Stallion Exposes The Cakes While Announcing Her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Dates

Megan Thee Stallion got cheeky with her tour date announcement. The Houston native hopped on her social media to share her concert dates with a hot picture that showed her entire derrière. And yes, the tour is hitting all the major cities, and she also has a cute fanny.

The Hot Girl Coach captured us with a picture of her perfectly shaped tush plastered on her concert tour dates announcement, and we can’t stop looking. Alongside her butt is a sexy photo of Memphis-bred rapper Glorilla, who will also be joining the “Savage” rapper on her highly anticipated “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” Below all the hotness from these femcees is what people are really interested in (we think) – the tour dates.

Ever since Megan stepped on the scene, the lyricist has made it known that she owns the summertime with her “Hot Girl Summer” anthem. Therefore, it is no surprise that she will be turning up the heat with her 2024 summer tour. This is Megan’s first-ever headlining tour; we know she will slay it.

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour

Megan got her followers excited with her caption that read, “THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can’t wait to see y’all! ☀️.” Fans from all over tagged their friends in the comment section, making plans to attend a show and asking for additional dates. “When are u coming to Washington hot girl ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” asked a Seattle fan. At the same time, another fan begged for a Milwaukee show.

The “Hot Girl Summer Tour” includes 32 dates across the United States, Europe, and the UK. It kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis, MN, at the Target Center.

This tour will be the talk of the summer. Will you be attending?

