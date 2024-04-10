Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Russell Wilson Is Essence’s Second ‘Sexiest Man Of The Moment’

Russell Wilson opens up about how faith plays a major role in his marriage to Ciara in Essence’s “Sexiest Man Of The Moment” issue.

Published on April 10, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett/GA / Getty

Russell Wilson is in his sexy era. The star NFL quarterback is Essence Magazine’s second “Sexiest Man Of The Moment.” Wilson joins Damson Idris on the beloved publication’s inaugural list for their May/June 2024 Mens’s Issue.

The father of four showed off his fashion sense in a fur coat, white tank, and jeans.

Russell Wilson Is The Sexiest Man

Russell Wilson has many sexy attributes, including his  elite athletic skills, loving nature and fear of God. Love and religion are pillars in the Super Bowl ring wearing baller. As the patriarch of the Wilson clan, he is a devoted family man. A man of dignity – his public display of love for his wife Ciara should be required reading for the relationship goals handbook.

In the cover story, penned by Essence’s Entertainment Editor Okla Jones, Russell opens up about family, football and his unwavering faith that played a major role in his proposal to Ciara.

When I asked her to marry me, once she said yes, I said, ‘Before we go do this, can we pray? I want to make sure we always put God at the center of it all,’” he told Essence. “And so I think the thing that hopefully exudes from our love is that, listen, love is never perfect. But we continue to try to put God first and pray over each other. We have these four beautiful children that we get to raise every day and it’s the greatest gift in the world.”

Wilson briefly touched on being picked up by the Pittsburg Steelers in the off season after a polarizing stint with the Denver Broncos. According to the faithful figure, he is eager to play for Mike Tomlin, after 13 years in the league.

“To stand side by side with him and try to accomplish all the goals that I want to accomplish with the Steelers organization, and what that represents for the NFL, is one of the greatest gifts in the world.”

Watching Russell Wilson navigate the NFL, show up for his family and gracefully paying dust to shits from Ciara’s ex is a masterclass in sexiness.

Read the full interview, here.

