Beauty Gifts Under $25

We’ve compiled the best beauty gifts for this holiday season. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Urban Decay Trifecta

Urban Decay’s Trifecta features the brand’s favorite products for your peepers in mini sizes. Perfect for stocking your purse, travel bag, boyfriend’s house, or desk with your three favorite must-haves.

$22 at sephora.com

M·A·C Fascinating Ruby: 3 Plum Lips

This gorgeous faux-jewel adorned lip palette by MAC is under $30! Lip compact made of ruby snakeskin-embossed metal with a lavish faux jewel. Features two Lipsticks in Marvel and Insinuate; and a Lipglass in Mutual Attraction. Also includes a black-handled 316 SE Lip Brush.

$22.50 at shop.nordstrom.com

Deborah Lippman Nail Polish Trio: Party Like A Rock Star

Exclusive for the holidays. Shades include:

Good Girl Gone Bad – midnight blue

Devil In A Blue Dress – Bad-to-the-bone purple

Addicted To Speed – Ultra quick-dry top coat

$24 at lippmanncollection

Tarte Holiday Party Must-have Set

Go from the office to your holiday parties with ease. This exclusive tarte.com set has everything you need to look your best.  $25 at tartecosmetics.com

Marc Jacobs Daisy Shimmer Rollerball

The limited-edition Daisy Shimmer Rollerball is your ticket to enter the world of Marc. Daisy: fresh and feminine, with a playful innocence, and now infused with a sexy shimmer.

$25 at sephora.com

