“This Isn’t Bronze… It’s ‘Lady Obama'”

A lipstick brand took a bronze-colored lipstick, called it “Lady Obama Special Edition,” and now we’re all supposed to run out and buy it.

It seems as though goods makers are running out of ideas. When an historical event arises, one always sees a number of commemorative ANYthings popping up – tshirts, plates, coins, etc. But apparently that’s not good enough for the Obama election, as makeup brand Khuraira has come up with “Lady Obama” lipstick, a bronze-colored shade that actually does nothing but bear the name of our new First Lady.

When the hell did Michelle wear bronze lipstick anyway? It’s a nice gesture, but we just don’t really get the point.

So would you buy it? Or is this just a silly way to get press about one’s cosmetic brand? Let us know!

[thanks to Gawker for the lead]

Also On HelloBeautiful: