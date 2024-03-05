Viral Clip Shows Interviewer Folding Like A Lawchair For Trevante Rhodes On The ‘Mea Culpa’ Red Carpet

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Trevante Rhodes currently has the world in the palm of his hands, thanks to that paint scene in Mea Culpa. If you have yet to watch the Tyler Perry film that has streets talking, you don’t know what you’re missing.

Now, let’s be clear: Trevante Rhodes been fine. I am 100% a lesbian, but that became debatable when I first saw the actor play Black, a man struggling to own his sexuality in the award-winning film Moonlight. He won me over with that role, and now he has me questioning myself because of his latest interview with our social media manager, Char Masona.

Trevante Rhodes gets spicy on the Mea Culpa red carpet

Char is a quick-witted interviewer who is always on her toes, so when I watched the media maven become flustered on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Mea Culpa, I knew she fell victim to the actor’s charm.

In a now-viral clip, Char, who was on a freelance assignment, asks the seasoned actor a seemingly innocent question that she now considers one of her most embarrassing red carpet moments.

When Char asks Trevante what his guilty pleasure is, he responds, “‘llI keep that to myself or leave it to your imagination.” And as she gets flustered by his steamy gaze, he coyly responds, “Look at you.”

Char is currently in recovery and she’s not making statements on the situation at this time. Just kidding. She’s ready to talk and her initial reaction to the interview might surprise you.

“His response really shook me,” she said. “I’m usually pretty good and on my feet but in that specific moment I had nothing in my head.”

And while the hilarious moment garnered over 1 million views on TikTok, Char was disappointed in her performance. “I actually wasn’t happy with how I performed in the interview initially and it’s crazy that the internet is loving it. I’m happy that I could have fun and make light of a moment when I was really hard on myself about it in the beginning,” she says.

Overall, Char says Trevante was a gentleman. “I would describe him as very laid back and respectful. Not ‘Hollywood’ at all. He gave me all the time I needed. Once we officially got started his first words were ‘What’s up?’ He’s very cool and calm,” she says.

What would you have done in that moment?

