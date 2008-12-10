CLOSE
Lauren London Get Lady Love on 90210

Lauren London is about to get it on with another girl in the TV show 90210. According to TVGuide.com, London’s character, Christina Worthy is bi-sexual.

SMH, what would Dylan do? Read more here.

