Jay Z Defends Beyonce, Calls Out The Grammys: ‘We Want Y’all To Get It Right’

Jay Z once said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,” and he’s standing on big business.

While accepting the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys, the hip-hop mogul used his acceptance speech to call out the Gramys and The Recording Academy for their voting and categorization process, and not awarding Beyonce, “Album Of The Year.” With Blue Ivy by his side, Bey watching from the front row, and their Hollywood peers listening in, Jay took the Grammys to task. “We want y’all to get it right. At least getting close to right,” he said before injecting a bit of his signature Sagittarius humor in there by reassuring the audience, they don’t have to clap for everything.

He continued his speech by expressing his understanding that music taste is subjective, but he continued to hold the Grammys accountable for how they categorize music as well.

Jay Z Calls Out The Grammys

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady,” he said talking about his wife Beyonce who watched on wearing a cream cowboy hat and Louis Vuitton ensemble. “But she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.””

Beyonce was snubbed for “Album Of The Year” for her magnum opus Lemonade and Renaissance. Even Adele, who took home the Grammy for AOTY when she and Bey faced off in the category, believed the honor should have gone to Bey. In her famous Grammy 2017 acceptance speech, she said “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out.”

Social media had a field day with their reactions to Jay Z’s truthful speech.

Whether you agree with Jay or his delivery, you can’t deny he was standing up for his wife, and for that, we stan.

