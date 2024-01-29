Jess Hilarious Officially Joins ‘The Breakfast Club’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jess Hilarious is officially joining “The Breakfast Club,” the comedienne confirmed on social media today. The announcement put to rest mystery surrounding her role with the culture-certified morning show after her praised stint on the Power 105.1 platform. In a cinematic video shared on her page, voiceover of rumors played while a camera zoom revealed Jess seated on a throne with Charlamagne The God and DJ Envy beside her. She captioned the clip, “Thoughts Bout Breakfast Club Be Like……..”

In case you missed it, Jess announced, weeks ago, that she would be joining the show. Then, Charlamagne Tha God sparked confusion when he questioned what happened to the audition process? Fans speculated Jess jumped the gun celebrating the gig and took to social media to criticize her without knowing the details.

Jess Hilarious: The Breakfast Club’s New Host

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms,” said Jess Hilarious. “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture,” Jess said in an official press release.

During her trial rotation, Jess proved that she can maintain her composure while asking hard-hitting questions all while bringing her signature comedy and Baltimore accent to the radio.

“I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join “The Breakfast Club.” She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming. “Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Jess will officially start Monday, Feb. 5.

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs

Charlamagne To Participate In Live Therapy Session: ‘I Feel Like The Best Way To Eradicate Stigma Is To Show People’