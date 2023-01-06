Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Morris Chestnut admitted to being often recognized as other Black, bald male celebrities on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Do all Black people STILL look alike? According to some of the people Morris Chestnut runs into, they do. The Best Man Final Chapters actor sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show to chat about his current happenings and more. While sitting handsomely in a casual sport coat, slacks, and white sneakers, the father of two confessed to Hudson that he often gets mixed up with other male celebrities, specifically bald, Black ones.

“People say I loved you in the Fast and the Furious…Tyrese. Very recently, for the first couple of times, they thought I was Charlamagne…Charlamagne tha God. I was at Starbucks one day, and they said it’s so nice to meet you, Mr. Taye Diggs. I think it’s every bald-headed Black dude,” stated Chestnut. However, he did agree that he could see the resemblance between those celebrities.

The producers of The Jennifer Hudson Show displayed side-by-side images of the celebrities Chestnut named, and the crowd mostly disagreed with each image, especially Charlamagne’s photo. Social media users also went in under the video, saying there’s no mixing up Morris Chestnut with anyone. “He obviously runs into people who struggle with vision quite often,” wrote @miss_magnolia_wine. “Ain’t no way I can mix the fine specimen up with Anyone. I know him,” added @dreekins_. “African Americans don’t look alike unless their related,” commented @bowlingjameekah. And we agree with all of these remarks.

What do you think? Let us know in comments below!

