Ciara ‘Levels Up’ With New ‘Bebe’ Capsule Collection

Ciara continues to build her influence on the fashion world with a new partnership with Bebe. Amora Princess‘s mommy has been named creative director for the brand’s new capsule collection and will drop her special pieces starting fall 2024.

Most ’80s babies should be familiar with the Bebe brand. Bebe was that girl back in the day. The brand provided trendy clothes and current pieces at modest prices in stores throughout the U.S.

“Growing up the bebe brand was iconic!” Ciara said in a press release.

Despite its popularity, however, Bebe struggled to compete amid a fast-paced industry, the convenience of the internet, and the demand for different styles. In 2017, Bebe’s physical stores closed, leaving online shopping as the sole option for brand loyalists.

Bebe’s partnership with the fashion icon seems to be the brand’s attempt to breathe new life into the company while appealing to new audiences. Knowing how Ci Ci frequently eats up the girlies and leaves no crumbs, we are here for the couture collaboration.

Ciara continued to press, “My vision as Creative Director is to mix my own personal style elements of girl next door with tomboy, glam, and edge with a nod to the 90’s. I want this collection to allow women to style it their way and feel confident on their terms.”

Just how many hours does Ciara have in a day?

In addition to serving as creative director, Ciara will also “serve” on the campaign promotions. She is the face of the Bebe x Ciara collection.

Fans can expect to see Ciara’s slays through two drops this year in the fall and winter. According to WWD, pieces should retail between $89 and $250. The collection will include a range of fashion and occasion evening dresses, denim and denim apparel, jumpsuits, knitwear, enhanced tailored, outerwear, activewear, and accessories.

Ciara’s fashion capsule news comes amid a busy season for the multihyphenate star. She recently welcomed her third child with husband Russell Wilson, has been nominated for a SAG Award for her role as “Nettie” in “The Color Purple,” and still manages her entrepreneurial projects such as OAM Skin.

Whew! While some wonder how many hours Beyonce has in a day, we are counting them for Ciara! We remain in awe at how she flawlessly juggles it all.

Congratulations, Sis, on the Bebe capsule!

