Fantasia Celebrates Her Golden Globe Nomination In A Fierce Gold Dress And Sincere Instagram Post

Fantasia Barrino hopped on her Instagram to honor her 2024 Golden Globe nomination in a gold, eye-catching Michael Kors dress and a heartfelt caption. Sis is glowing!

Fantasia Barrino has been giving us the business lately with her swanky fashions and blossoming career. The North Carolina native has leveled up, and we are here for it. Barrino was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for The Color Purple, with the supporting actress nomination going to her co-star Danielle Brooks. The songstress took to her Instagram to show off another fabulous look while celebrating her latest achievement.

Fantasia Acknowledges Golden Globe Nomination

“Dear God, Dear Stars, Dear Trees, Dear Sky, Dear Peoples, Dear Everything, Dear God! Thank you @goldenglobes for the nomination, I am humbly grateful! 💜 @thecolorpurple in Theaters Christmas Day,” wrote the “Free Yourself” crooner. Her followers flooded her comment section with praise. Even media mogul Oprah Winfrey had to get in on the congratulatory energy. “CONGRATULAAAATIONS—Shoutin’ over here! So happy for YOU! Shout! Shout! 💃🏾💃🏾 Doing the hoola.Gonna try for some cartwheels 🤸🏾‍♂️ 🤸🏾‍♂️ on my front lawn. And still you RISE, commented the multi-hyphenate.

Barrino posted a picture of herself in a stunning gold dress to accompany her genuine Instagram caption. The frock emitted “Holiday Fab” vibes as it shimmered and bounced off the actress’ flawless brown skin. She styled the sleeveless look with a crocodile print gold belt, matching accessories, and strappy sandals. Her hair was done up in a short spikey ‘do that accented her gorgeous face. The mother of three rocked long, artfully manicured nails and a soft glam beat to match her getup.

If there was ever a thing as the biggest glow-up, Fantasia Barrino would be in the running. She is in her season of greatness and working it like nobody’s business.

Go Tasia! You deserve it girl!

