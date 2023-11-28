NFL Heartthrob Jalen Hurts Looked Like A Snack While Sitting Courtside At The Philadelphia 76ers Game

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jalen Hurts had the internet smitten as he sat courtside with his dad, Averion, during the Philadelphia 76er’s exciting game against the Los Angeles Lakers Nov. 27. On X, formerly Twitter, women on the platform couldn’t get enough of the quarterback’s handsome looks including media star Kayla Nicole.

Jalen Hurts at the Philadelphia 76ers Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game.

The NFL star, who became one of the highest-paid athletes in April, exhibited swag and sex appeal as he watched the game courtside at the Wells Fargo Center in a vintage patchwork varsity jacket by Amiri. Hurts, 25, paired the casual look with gray work-utility pants and a white shirt. The famous quarterback, who hails from Houston, Texas, also rocked a flashy silver chain, a shiny hoop earring, and his Amiri game-day jacket.

On X, fans and admirers praised the NFL heartthrob’s handsome looks, including media personality Kayla Nicole, who wrote, “Fly eagles fly.”

Another fan called the quarterback a “’90s heartthrob.”

“I need Word Up, Teen, or J-14 to get back in business so I can tape his pictures on my wall,” the X user added.

A third admirer gushed, “This might be one of the finest men walking this earth!”

This isn’t the first time that Hurts has sent the internet into a frenzy.

In October, fans of the NFL star went wild when he was spotted chatting with Tems at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City. Some X users felt the football star was flirting with the Nigerian bombshell as they chopped it up at dinner during the prestigious gala.

A few netizens expressed excitement about the prospect of Tems dating the Philadelphia Eagles star. However, internet detectives were quick to note that Hurts’ longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, was sitting right next to him during his chat with the “Free Mind” artist.

What do you think about Jalen Hurts’ sexy courtside moment? Tell us in the comments section.

