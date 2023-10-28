Keke Palmer Celebrates Halloween With Her Son In Coordinated Costumes

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is enjoying her first Halloween as a mom!

On Friday, October 27, the actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself all dressed up for Halloween alongside her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. To celebrate the spooky holiday, the actress dressed her adorable eight month old up as scientist Henry Frankenstein while she dressed as the bride of Frankenstein. The photo and set up were perfect and matched the theme of the 1935 sci-fi horror film Bride of Frankenstein perfectly. She even shared the post in black and white to add to the spooky effect!

“He gave me LIFE,” the 30-year-old mom wrote in the caption. Check out the adorable photo below.

At the time this post, the photo has received over 1 million likes and 9 thousand comments with Palmer’s followers swooning over how good their costumes were and how adorable baby Leo looked. “Girl. Why would yall be this stanking cute?! 😍” and “Perfect costume is perfect. 🔥” the beauty’s friends and followers wrote.

Palmer welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Darius Jackson on February 25th and has been killing motherhood ever since. The Baby This is Keke Palmer podcast host recently opened up about how much motherhood has changed her, crediting her son for changing her life.

“To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

We definitely love Keke Palmer as a MOTHA and have enjoyed watching her adjust to motherhood!