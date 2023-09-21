5 Things I Learned From SkinCeuticals’ Treatment Truck Tour

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s be honest: Do you take good care of your hands like the rest of your body? If the answer is no, don’t feel too guilty. It’s easy to think that a general body care regimen covers the bases. However, the SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck Tour taught me the importance of locking down a solid hand care routine.

The brand invited me to their first-ever mobile pop-up truck activation in NYC’s Gansevoort Meatpacking District during NYFW. The SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck kicks off the brand’s year-long national tour that will hit ten cities nationwide. Guests enjoyed complimentary offerings that included a facial peel, a hand peel, an in-depth SkinScope diagnostic consultation, and a mini skin consultation.

I opted for a hand peel since my skincare game is already on lock. SkinCeuticals esthetician Breanna “Bre” Brown started the process by prepping my hands with alcohol to remove excess oils and allow the peel to deeply penetrate my skin. Next, Bre applied the SkinCeuticals Micro Peel Sensitive Skin Solution (only available for professionals to purchase) made with glycolic acid, lactic acid, niacinamide, sage extracts, and more that work to exfoliate, brighten and hydrate skin like no other.

“It’s going to brighten, provide a nice glow, and pull water into the skin,” Bre told HelloBeautiful. “It’s going to hydrate as well.” The esthetician shared that the peel would be on for five minutes and that I may feel some activity (aka itchiness) due to the glycolic acid. Lucky for me, I didn’t feel a thing. Bre followed up with SkinCeuticals Peel Neutralizer and applied a mask.

Next, she layered on the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic L Absorbic Acid ($182, Skinceuticals.com) to firm, brighten, and protect skin from aging. Bre then applied the SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment ($110, Skinceuticals.com)and the SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist ($69, Skinceuticals.com) to hydrate, soothe and improve skin’s brightness and texture.

Bre followed up with the SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel ($90, Skinceuticals.com), made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, and finished up with her second-favorite product, the SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen ($60, Skinceuticals.com) that gives skin a gorgeous glow and provides optimum sun protection.

After the SkinCeuticals treatment, I couldn’t stop caressing my hands. I usually make it a point to keep my hands and fingers moisturized, but this was different. The glycolic peel gave my hands a baby-soft feel and a natural glow, accentuating my latest press-on nail set.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t discuss the sticker prices for these products. It’s no secret that SkinCeuticals products can be pricey, ranging from $25 to $407. However, very little goes a long way, ultimately giving you more bang for your buck. So, I plan on investing in more products to keep my beauty game on lock.

Now it’s time to give you the tea on everything I learned from Bre to elevate your beauty game. Grab a pen and pad or simply bookmark this article to learn a few lessons.

1. Hand peels should be done every six to eight weeks.

If you spend your day working with your hands, it’s imperative to show them extra TLC. While a nourishing hand cream is a great addition to your routine, going the extra mile with a hand peel can help brighten and rejuvenate skin. Bre suggests you get the hand peel service every other month and schedule it with other beauty appointments.

2. Face peels should be done every four to six weeks.

Face peels provide multiple benefits that range from addressing hyperpigmentation to improving overall tone and texture. Bre says that face peels should be done at least once a month. However, some peels can be every two weeks to combat specific skin issues.

3. Sun protection is not reserved for your face.

Sunscreen not being a necessity for melanin-rich skin has already been debunked. That said, sun protection should also include your hands. “Anytime you apply sunscreen to your face, you should apply it to your hands,” stated the esthetician.”On the day-to-day, one application is fine. If you’re out and about all day or driving, reapplication is necessary.”

4. Tattooed skin and most peels play well together.

If you have tattooed skin like myself, your skin will play well with a standard glycolic peel. “Tattoos are normally deep enough that peels shouldn’t fade skin,” Bre told HelloBeautiful. “However, deeper peel treatments on tattooed skin should be covered with an occlusive (a protective skin coating such as Vaseline or Aquaphor) to prevent fading.”

5. The SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist is a multifunctional essential.

The Phyto Corrective Essence Mist is a standout for various reasons. Aside from giving your skin a radiant appearance, Bre said that this essential works to hydrate your skin over makeup without ruining your beat!

