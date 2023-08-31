Tia Mowry Gets Candid About Being Bi-Racial ‘I Am An Extension Of My Mother’

Tia Mowry is a strong Black woman because she was raised by one, and on The Cool Mom Podcast, the mother of two gets candid about her identity.

Mowry sat down with host Lizzy Mattis to discuss growing up in the spotlight, embracing motherhood, and why she identifies as a Black woman.

“As a mixed race woman, you sound like you identify more in one way or the other. Is that true or no?” Mattis asks.

“Yeah,” Mowry responds. “I identify myself as a Black woman. My mother is Black, you know what I mean? I feel like my mother is a strong woman. I have seen and have felt, and my mother is dark-skinned; I have seen and felt her struggles as being a Black woman. And so to me, I’m an – of course my dad is white – but I am an extension of my mother. So yes, I am mixed race, but it’s how I identify myself. And I identify myself as a black woman. That is how I’ve been viewed, how I’ve been seen,” she continues.

Tia Mowry Highlights The Privilege Her Father Had Opposed To Her Mother

Mowry has always been vocal about what she’s witnessed her Black mother go through. In 2020, the actress shared a throwback picture of her, her sister, and her mother at an event. In the caption, she gave examples of the racism they’ve encountered.

“This is a photo of my beautiful mother. Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother. Some examples, during our #sistersister days when traveling for work we would often fly first class. There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat. Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family. My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story. My #goal is to see #change,” she wrote.

Black women endure so much, but our pride runs deep despite the hardships. We have a unique experience that bonds us for life, and the joy you hear in Tia’s voice when she discusses her identity.

