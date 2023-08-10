Ciara Blames Husband Russell Wilson’s Eyes For Getting Her Pregnant On Recent Instagram Live

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara’s prayer for her husband, Russell Wilson, is still working. In a recent viral clip, the new Gap campaign star sang her love for him on social media. After watching, we are still gushing.

The newest clip comes after Ciara announced her fourth child with the Denver Broncos quarterback earlier this week. Posting a video of her silhouette with the curve of her growing belly on Instagram, the Grammy-winner danced in front of a pool and shared the good news with followers in a caption underneath.

Related Stories Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Father-Daughter Dance

Following the post, Ciara jumped on Instagram Live to discuss the baby and other exciting life events. The mother of three recently dropped a new song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll,” a multi-item collection with Gap and LoveShackFancy, and continues to expand her skincare line, OAM.

While answering questions and responding to fans, Ciara couldn’t help but smile when mentioning the ongoing attention, love, and admiration from Russell. According to Ciara in the viral video, his eyes are guilty of getting her pregnant again.

“I can’t look at his eyes,” Ci Ci said on camera, rocking a screen tee and a bucket black hat. “Because stuff like this happens.”

Fans went wild, supporting Black love, healthy relationships, and the continued Ciara-Russell love story. From showing up at each other’s performances and the ongoing display of love and affection to wearing matching Halloween outfits and fun family photos, the Wilsons remain one of the culture’s favorite couples.

What Was Ciara’s Prayer Again?

Whenever Ciara speaks of her bae, we think of the prayer she says she uttered for him. In 2019, the singer first revealed specifics of her prayer during an interview with Angie Martinez.

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’m gaining from the experience that I’m going through,” she told Martinez, wearing a flawless black suit with a cinched-in waist and wide-leg pants. “I prayed for a man that loved kids because, obviously, me having my son, if you’re gonna love me, you’ve gotta love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore. So, someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

Ciara’s recent video shows us that her words to God are still working – and have expanded beyond expectations. We love that for her, Russell, Future, Sienna, Win, and their newest family member.

DON’T MISS…