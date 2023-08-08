Jachelle Whiting Shares The Ins And Outs of Achieving The Perfect Wash-And-Go

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

As a proud 4b/c naturalista, I live for hairstyles that can protect my crown from breakage and dryness. So naturally, the wash-and-go hairstyle is at the top of my list. This style requires low manipulation and defines your natural curl pattern beautifully. Plus, a wash-and-go requires loads of moisture vital for kinkier hair textures to prosper. In other words, it’s the wet-set style of your dreams.

Unfortunately, some naturals struggle to achieve the perfect wash-and-go due to following bad advice — from not using the right products to prepping your mane incorrectly. With that in mind, it’s time to get some wisdom from a professional. I chatted with published hairstylist Jachelle Whiting, who works with TRESemmé, Amika, and Dyson, about creating a bouncy, defined wash-and-go.

From highlighting some of the best wash-and-go hair products to keeping your style intact as you snooze, we’re ready to help you become a wash-and-go pro. Grab a pen, pad, or bookmark this page to learn from Jachelle’s expertise.

The Wash Process

Since wash-and-go hairstyles and moisture go hand-in-hand, Jachelle says it’s always best to kick off your routine with a pre-poo.

“Pre-poo products come in various forms such as masks, oils, rinses, scrubs, and treatments,” Jachelle says. “They’re all crafted to help reduce breakage, shredding, and dryness for a smooth washing process.”

Pre-poo recommendations: African Pride Moisture Miracle Aloe and Coconut Water Detangle and Condition Pre-Shampoo ($4.99, Target.com), Mielle Organics Pre-Shampoo Treatment with Mongongo oil ($7.84, Amazon.com), and the Camille Rose Sweet Ginger Cleansing Rinse ($12.59, Ulta.com).

Next, it’s time to shampoo your hair thoroughly. Cleansing your hair is key for a wash-and-go (or any style) since it removes impurities and preps your mane to soak up moisture.

“I always recommend two washes —a clarifying and hydrating shampoo — before conditioning,” Jachelle says. Clarifying shampoos are essential for scalp health. The product deeply cleanses your hair and will leave your hair clean and fresh. Next, you want to replenish your hair with hydration. A hydrating shampoo is formulated with humectants that help increase moisture in your hair strands.”

Clarifying and hydrating shampoo recommendations: Amika Mirrorball High Shine +Protect Antioxidant Shampoo ($26+, Loveamika.com), Pattern Cleansing Shampoo ($20, Ulta.com); Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo ($13+, Sephora.com), and the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo ($12+, Sephora.com)

After cleansing, it’s imperative to condition your strands to impart moisture and soften your mane post-cleansing.

“This step is all about penetrating and locking in that moisture inside the cuticle,” Jachelle says. “Be sure to thoroughly rinse out conditioner to avoid unnecessary buildup.”

Depending on your hair type, you may have to put in work to rinse and detangle your hair — some 4C girlies feel me on this one! So, you’ll want to take the time to use nourishing products that will provide slip for a seamless detangling process. Jachelle prefers to use a wide-tooth comb or a Denman brush to get the job done.

Conditioner recommendations: Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies ($9+, Amazon.com) and the Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Detangling Conditioner ($12+, Amazon.com)

The Styling Process

Leave-in conditioner recommendations: Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-In Conditioner ($13.97, Walmart.com), TGIN Rose Water Smoothing Leave-In Conditioner ($15.99+, Tginatural.com), and The Doux Fresh Leave-In Conditioner ($15.89, Target.com).

Cream and foam product recommendations: Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Coil Sculpting Custard ($12.99, Mielleorganics.com), Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Curl Custard ($2.99+, Target.com), The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam ($14.99, Target.com), and the Curlsmith Bouncy Strength Volume Hair Foam ($28, Sephora.com)

Hair oil recommendations: Camille Rose Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum ($15.99, Ulta.com) and the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil ($9.99, Target.com)

Next, it’s time to dry your mane. If you find yourself pressed for time, a diffuser attachment on a blow dryer will speed up the drying process. If you have time to spare, air-drying allows your mane to build definition and set naturally.

“A diffuser attachment allows the air to circulate the hair in a controlled way,” Jachelle says. “This will allow the curls to dry and define while creating volume. During the dry process, I recommend not touching your hair until fully dry. This keeps frizz at bay and helps your mane achieve maximum definition.”

Protect your mane as you sleep

Satin scrunchies, bonnets, and satin scarves protect your wash and go at night. For folks with long hair, start by pineappling (a loose ponytail) your hair. Next, wrap your hair with a satin scarf and cover your mane with a bonnet. For shorter lengths, cover your hair with a bonnet. Remember, cotton materials are a no-go for hair maintenance.

“Cotton pillowcases and scarfs have the habit of sucking out the moisture in your hair,” Jachelle says. “This causes you to wake up with dry and frizzy curls.”

In the morning, spritz a nourishing hair mist over your strands, and you’re all set!

