Case Closed: Cardi B Not Facing Charges In Las Vegas Mic Incident

Cardi B is cleared of all charges surrounding a recent microphone incident. Following an investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department, the “Jealousy” rapper is no longer considered a suspect. The case is closed.
Cardi B was first named in the case following an incident at popular Drai’s Nightclub on July 29. According to viral videos from the event, Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan in the audience after liquid was thrown in her direction during a performance.
Wearing a floor-length, high slit orange dress, Cardi seemed to be visibly shaken up after the beverage was thrown at her. She continued on with the next song.
A concertgoer filed charges of battery from the incident on July 30. The filer – however – was seemingly not the person to throw the water.
Las Vegas police investigated the matter but found no evidence of the Grammy winner’s guilty involvement. They released the following statement:
“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the police statement read. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”
Cardi B’s lawyers also commented. They applauded the department for taking action and thanked them on behalf of the rapper in a statement released by celebrity paparazzi site TMZ and confirmed by Rolling Stone.
Cardi B’s attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, said, “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.
