Beyoncé Seemingly Sings To Staff ‘Turn The Fan On’ During ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop

People are playing with Queen Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour, and we don’t like it. This week, the Bey Hive leader seemingly sang, “Turn the fan on,” during a concert appearance. Cell phone video of the encounter has gone viral.

In the clip, Beyoncé sits on a silver piano, looking flawless despite possibly being hot. She is rocking a mint-colored body-hugging mini dress with matching sheer elbow-length gloves and pumps. Her hair is long, crimped, and swinging.

Belting out a live rendition of “1+1,” the multi-hyphenate artist starts to look slightly uncomfortable. Motioning with her hands, she appears to fan herself. After nothing happens, she eventually sings, “Turn the fan on.”

Bey Hive fans and onlookers were stunned. While we are sure the Queen doesn’t sweat, it’s hard to believe she had to sing to staff with such a request.

“But what’s taking them so long??? Turn the freaking fan on!” one fan commented. “Turn the fan ooooon mid song is TOP TIER improvising 😂😂😂😂,” wrote another.

Beyoncé fans know the singer stays cool, unbothered, and in her bag. The quintessential business woman recently announced her return to the fragrance industry and a possible hair care line. She owns our coins.

Queen Bey’s new scent untitled “eau de parfum” will cost the Beyhive about $160. With notes of golden honey, rose, and jasmine, the fragrance just dropped in July 2026. The perfume marks the songstress’s first perfume in nearly 10 years.

