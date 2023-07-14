Keke Palmer Ate And Left No Crumbs In A $520 Moschino Strapless Denim Dress

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer must have a big appetite because our girl has been eating these fashion looks up, leaving not a crumb to spare. The actress hopped on Instagram to give her followers the business in a strapless denim Moschino dress.

Keke Palmer’s post-partum glow-up is next level. Now, don’t get us wrong. Palmer was certainly a doll before she had her baby boy, but the Big Boss artist has entered a new realm of fine, and we are mesmerized. While in DC at The Howard Theater, Palmer took a second to pose for the “Gram rocking a $520 Moschino denim dress she paired with a matching $520 trench coat.

The hot new mom accented her fly look with diamond necklaces, silver hoop earrings, a diamond ring, red nails, and a face that was beat to perfection! Palmer wore her tresses in a bang and loose waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders. The Nope actress posted a carousel of photos of the outfit and a reel where she accurately captioned the video with, “No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about …. 💋.” Followers flooded her comment section with praises on how gorgeous the star looks. “She’s like… “let me show you what it looks like to be a MOTHA” 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” wrote one follower. And showing us, she is.

