Sabrina Elba Is A Goddess In An Yves Saint Laurent Dress

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy once again when she spent time in London for the premiere of The Little Mermaid donning a form-fitting green dress.

For this look, Mrs. Elba served body in an Yves Saint Laurent dress that accentuated her curves. The maxi dress featured a deep neckline and rouched detailing at the waist. She accessorized the designer look with minimal jewelry and added gold statement earrings to give the look a pop.

Donning an off set middle part, she rocked her tresses in loose curls while serving face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photo set where she showed off the fit from all angles. She captioned the post, “Touchdown NY .”

Check out the fashionable look below.

She also shared an IG Reel of her time on the blue carpet ahead of the showing of the film as she posed for photographers and showed off the look from all angles. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of Sabrina’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comments section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!” wrote one follower, while Chloe Bailey wrote, “so so beautiful.”

Another wrote, “SABRINAAAAAAAAA 🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 NOW MRS ELBA!!! SHEEEEESHHHHH 🔥🔥🔥” while another user added, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave .”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Don’t miss…

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game